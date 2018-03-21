March Madness 2018: How to watch NCAA Tournament replays on CBS Sports Network

Bracket busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

Can't get enough of March Madness this year?

Don't fret. We've got just the thing for you with Tournament Rebounds -- full-game replays of some of the top action from the 2018 men's basketball bracket.

CBS Sports Network's encore showings of tourney games, the Rebounds will air over the course of the next two weeks and even for weeks after this year's NCAA champion is crowned. And the first batch of replays is already on tap, with No. 7 Nevada's stunning comeback upset of No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 9 Florida State's bracket-breaking win over No. 1 Xavier among the games you can relive.

Tournament Rebound schedule

Thursday, March 22 (all times Eastern)

Nevada vs. Texas (12 a.m.)

Nevada vs. Cincinnati (2 a.m.)

Florida State vs. Xavier (4 a.m.)

Houston vs. Michigan (10 a.m.)

