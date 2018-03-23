March Madness 2018: John Calipari explains why Kentucky didn't shake hands with Kansas State

ATLANTA -- Shortly the conclusion of Kansas State's 61-58 win against Kentucky in the Sweet 16, the Wildcats who were victorious took issue with an apparent snub from John Calipari's defeated Wildcats in the handshake line.

"They didn't shake our hands," Kansas State guard Amaad Wainright told ESPN in the locker room. "It's sorry. ... They know what they did."

Kansas State forward Levi Stockard echoed the sentiments, adding, "That's not the sportsmanship you like to see."

From the court, the apparent snub was less obvious. There was, understandably, mayhem on the floor as the Kansas State players mobbed each other in celebration. No one expected the result at the beginning of the night, and a few Kansas State players, in the moment, responded with a hush gesture to the Kentucky majority crowd that was quickly shut down by Kansas State coaches. The players were not, however, dissuaded from celebrating with the few friendly faces in the building.

"I wasn't going to go, but [Bruce Weber] pointed to the stands, told me to go to the stands," K-State star Barry Brown Jr. said. "So I just wanted to celebrate with the fans that came all this way just to be with us."

After shaking hands with John Calipari and the Kentucky coaches, Weber did the same.

"Well, I went down to shake their hands, too, and they were turned and celebrating so that I walked off," Kentucky coach John Calipari explained after the game. "I had no disrespect for anything, just that they were celebrating and I was happy for them. I walked off, too.

"I went down, I shook all the coaches' hands, I went down to shake [the players'] hands. I understood. They're in an Elite 8 game now, a chance to go to the Final Four. My team is not like that, neither is our program. There's no disrespect in any way. They beat us. They deserved to win the game."

Kentucky's team looked shell-shocked after the game. The momentum had built throughout the second half to a point where they expected to win once they got the lead in the final minutes. The combination of confusion, bitter disappointment and lack of NCAA Tournament experience following the loss is not an excuse for a young Kentucky team, but it certainly serves as a fitting explanation for what happened on Thursday night after the game.