March Madness 2018: NCAA Tournament automatic bids, conference tournament brackets

Conference tournament season is winding down and automatic NCAA Tournament bids are being handed out like cookies as Selection Sunday inches to within a day away. On Saturday, 13 automatic berths will be given out, which means that conversely, bubbles may be dramatically popped, too.

Among the conference championship matchups are those of the ACC (No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 6 North Carolina), the Big 12 (No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 3 West Virginia), the Big East (No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Providence) and the Pac-12 (No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 2 USC).

USC, of course, could steal a bid with an upset. Its lack of quality wins currently has the Trojans off the bracket, so that's an obvious game to watch at 10 p.m. ET, especially considering the up-and-down nature of Arizona's season, which began with a No. 3 national ranking. A win by USC would also, as CBS Sports' Jerry Palm notes, steal a bid from the bottom of the at-large pool.

Mountain West's showdown between New Mexico and San Diego State will also be on tap, although it now serves as the pinnacle of a two-bid league after Nevada's semifinals loss. And the Big 12 tournament, in which Kansas entered No. 9 in the country, is guaranteed to feature a new champion after Iowa State's early loss to Texas. A victory by West Virginia, which was swept by the Jayhawks in the regular season, could potentially elevate the Mountaineers to a No. 2 seed.

Conference tournaments still in action also include:

