March Madness 2018: NCAA Tournament automatic bids, conference tournament brackets

The SEC, ACC, American, Big 12, Pac-12 and Big East tournaments are all in action Saturday

Conference tournament season is winding down and automatic NCAA Tournament bids are being handed out like cookies as Selection Sunday inches to within a day away. On Saturday, 13 automatic berths will be given out, which means that conversely, bubbles may be dramatically popped, too.

Among the conference championship matchups are those of the ACC (No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 6 North Carolina), the Big 12 (No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 3 West Virginia), the Big East (No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Providence) and the Pac-12 (No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 2 USC).

USC, of course, could steal a bid with an upset. Its lack of quality wins currently has the Trojans off the bracket, so that's an obvious game to watch at 10 p.m. ET, especially considering the up-and-down nature of Arizona's season, which began with a No. 3 national ranking. A win by USC would also, as CBS Sports' Jerry Palm notes, steal a bid from the bottom of the at-large pool.

Mountain West's showdown between New Mexico and San Diego State will also be on tap, although it now serves as the pinnacle of a two-bid league after Nevada's semifinals loss. And the Big 12 tournament, in which Kansas entered No. 9 in the country, is guaranteed to feature a new champion after Iowa State's early loss to Texas. A victory by West Virginia, which was swept by the Jayhawks in the regular season, could potentially elevate the Mountaineers to a No. 2 seed.

Conference tournaments still in action also include:

2018 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS 
Conference Tournament site Dates 2018 Champion
AAC Orlando, Fla. March 8-11
ACC Brooklyn March 6-10
America East Campus sites March 3, 6 & 10 UMBC
Atlantic 10 Washington D.C. March 7-11
Atlantic Sun Campus sites Feb. 26-March 4 Lipscomb
Big East New York March 7-10
Big Sky Reno, Nev. March 6, 8-10
Big South Campus sites Feb. 27, March 1-4 Radford
Big Ten New York Feb. 28-March 4 Michigan
Big 12 Kansas City March 7-10
Big West Anaheim March 8-10
Colonial North Charleston, S.C. March 3-6 Charleston
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 7-10
Horizon League Detroit March 2-6 Wright State
Ivy League Philadelphia March 10-11
MAAC Albany, N.Y. March 1-5 Iona
MAC Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio 		March 5, 7-10
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 5-10 North Carolina Central
Missouri Valley St. Louis March 1-4 Loyola (Chicago)
Mountain West Las Vegas March 7-10
Northeast Campus sites Feb. 28, March 3 & 6 LIU Brooklyn
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. Feb. 28, March 1-3 Murray State
Pac-12 Las Vegas March 7-10
Patriot Campus sites Feb. 27, March 1,4 and 7 Bucknell
SEC St. Louis March 7-11
Southern Asheville, N.C March 1-5 UNC Greensboro
Southland Katy, Texas March 7-11
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 3-6 South Dakota State
Sun Belt New Orleans March 7-11
SWAC Houston March 6, 9-10 Texas Southern
WAC Las Vegas March 7-10
West Coast Las Vegas March 1-6 Gonzaga

Be sure to follow where these teams stack up in the NCAA field with Jerry Palm's regularly updated bracketology page

