March Madness 2018: Pac-12 tournament bracket, scores, schedule, TV channel, live stream

Seven of the 12 seeding positions for the Pac-12 Tournament were decided on the final day of the league's regular season on Saturday. The field and bracket is now officially set, however, with regular season champion Arizona entering postseason play as the No. 1 overall seed.

Pac-12 Tournament play will begin on Wednesday afternoon with the 8-9 game between Colorado and Arizona State and three other games to follow at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. You can find the updated bracket here.

Viewing Information



Location : T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada



: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : Pac-12 Network/FS1



: Pac-12 Network/FS1 Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Wed., March 7



Game 1: No. 8 COLORADO vs. No. 9 ARIZONA STATE, 3:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 2: No. 5 STANFORD vs. No. 12 CALIFORNIA, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 7 WASHINGTON vs. No. 10 OREGON STATE, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No. 6 OREGON vs. No. 11 WASHINGTON STATE, 11:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Thurs., March 8



Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 ARIZONA, 3:00 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 4 UCLA, 5:30 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 2 USC, 9:00 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 3 UTAH, 11:30 p.m. PT, FS1

Fri., March 9



Game 9: Semifinal 1, 9:00 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Semifinal 2, 11:30 p.m. PT, FS1

Sat., March 10



Game 11: Pac-12 Championship, 10:00 p.m. PT, FS1