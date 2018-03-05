2018 Pac-12 Tournament: Bracket, tip times, TV channel, live stream
The Pac-12 Tournament begins with first-round action on Wednesday and runs through Saturday
Seven of the 12 seeding positions for the Pac-12 Tournament were decided on the final day of the league's regular season on Saturday. The field and bracket is now officially set, however, with regular season champion Arizona entering postseason play as the No. 1 overall seed.
Pac-12 Tournament play will begin on Wednesday afternoon with the 8-9 game between Colorado and Arizona State and three other games to follow at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. You can find the updated bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: Pac-12 Network/FS1
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Wed., March 7
Game 1: No. 8 COLORADO vs. No. 9 ARIZONA STATE, 3:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 2: No. 5 STANFORD vs. No. 12 CALIFORNIA, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 3: No. 7 WASHINGTON vs. No. 10 OREGON STATE, 9:00 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 4: No. 6 OREGON vs. No. 11 WASHINGTON STATE, 11:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Thurs., March 8
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 ARIZONA, 3:00 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 4 UCLA, 5:30 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 2 USC, 9:00 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 3 UTAH, 11:30 p.m. PT, FS1
Fri., March 9
Game 9: Semifinal 1, 9:00 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Semifinal 2, 11:30 p.m. PT, FS1
Sat., March 10
Game 11: Pac-12 Championship, 10:00 p.m. PT, FS1
