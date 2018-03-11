March Madness 2018: Predictions before the NCAA Tournament bracket is released
To tide you over until the Selection Show, here's our experts' picks before they saw the bracket
Sure anyone can make wild predictions on what will happen during the NCAA Tournament after the bracket is revealed - and rest assured we will. But even more fun, is to try and figure out what could happen before the NCAA announces the field of 68 and releases the brackets at 6 p.m. on the Selection Show on TBS.
Our experts looked into the future without the benefit of knowing the matchups and the region breakdowns - and hopefully that's what will make these picks more interesting.
Check them out and see what you think.
Gary Parrish
- Team destined for early exit: Texas Southern
- Final Four team that no one picked right: Virginia
- Final Four team that everyone picked right: Villanova
- Last mid-major standing: St. Bonaventure
- Elite team that almost loses in Round 1: Texas Tech
- Everyone's favorite first-weekend player: Marvin Bagley
- Highest scoring average of the tournament: Mike Daum
- Player who hits the most absurd game-winner: Allonzo Trier
- Coach who gets his own unforgettable highlight: Buzz Williams
Matt Norlander
- Team destined for early exit: Tennessee
- Final Four team that no one picked right: Virginia
- Final Four team that everyone picked right: Duke
- Last mid-major standing: Murray State
- Elite team that scares everyone in Round 1: Michigan State
- Everyone's favorite first-weekend player: Michael Porter Jr.
- Highest scoring average of the tournament: Jaylen Adams (minimum two games)
- Player who hits the most absurd game-winner: Trae Young
- Coach who gets his own unforgettable highlight: Bruce Pearl
Reid Forgrave
- Team destined for early exit: Xavier
- Final Four team that no one picked right: Missouri
- Final Four team that everyone picked right: Villanova
- Last mid-major standing: New Mexico State
- Elite team that almost loses in Round 1: Michigan State
- Everyone's favorite first-weekend player: Michael Porter Jr.
- Highest scoring average of the tournament: Jalen Brunson
- Player who hits the most absurd game-winner: Jalen Adams
- Coach who gets his own unforgettable highlight: Ed Cooley
Kyle Boone
- Team destined for early exit: Oklahoma
- Final Four team that no one picked right: Ohio State
- Final Four team that everyone picked right: Villanova
- Last mid-major standing: Loyola Chicago
- Elite team that almost loses in Round 1: Duke
- Everyone's favorite first-weekend player: Keenan Evans
- Highest scoring average of the tournament: Marvin Bagley
- Player who hits the most absurd game-winner: Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman
- Coach who gets his own unforgettable highlight: Chris Holtmann
Chip Patterson
- Team destined for early exit: Michigan
- Final Four team no one picked right: Gonzaga
- Final Four team that everyone picked right: Villanova
- Last mid-major standing: South Dakota State
- Elite team that almost loses in Round 1: Is Tennessee elite?
- Everyone's favorite first weekend player: Mike Daum
- Highest scoring average: Marvin Bagley
- Player who hits the most absurd game-winner: Miles Bridges
- Coach who gets his own unforgettable highlight: Bob Huggins
