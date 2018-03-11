March Madness 2018: Predictions before the NCAA Tournament bracket is released

Sure anyone can make wild predictions on what will happen during the NCAA Tournament after the bracket is revealed - and rest assured we will. But even more fun, is to try and figure out what could happen before the NCAA announces the field of 68 and releases the brackets at 6 p.m. on the Selection Show on TBS.

Our experts looked into the future without the benefit of knowing the matchups and the region breakdowns - and hopefully that's what will make these picks more interesting.

Check them out and see what you think.

Gary Parrish

Team destined for early exit : Texas Southern

: Texas Southern Final Four team that no one picked right : Virginia

: Virginia Final Four team that everyone picked right : Villanova

: Villanova Last mid-major standing : St. Bonaventure

: St. Bonaventure Elite team that almost loses in Round 1 : Texas Tech

: Texas Tech Everyone's favorite first-weekend player : Marvin Bagley

: Marvin Bagley Highest scoring average of the tournament : Mike Daum

: Mike Daum Player who hits the most absurd game-winner : Allonzo Trier

: Allonzo Trier Coach who gets his own unforgettable highlight: Buzz Williams

Matt Norlander

Team destined for early exit : Tennessee

: Tennessee Final Four team that no one picked right : Virginia

: Virginia Final Four team that everyone picked right : Duke

: Duke Last mid-major standing : Murray State

: Murray State Elite team that scares everyone in Round 1 : Michigan State

: Michigan State Everyone's favorite first-weekend player : Michael Porter Jr.

: Michael Porter Jr. Highest scoring average of the tournament : Jaylen Adams (minimum two games)

: Jaylen Adams (minimum two games) Player who hits the most absurd game-winner : Trae Young

: Trae Young Coach who gets his own unforgettable highlight: Bruce Pearl

Reid Forgrave

Team destined for early exit : Xavier

: Xavier Final Four team that no one picked right : Missouri

: Missouri Final Four team that everyone picked right : Villanova

: Villanova Last mid-major standing : New Mexico State

: New Mexico State Elite team that almost loses in Round 1 : Michigan State

: Michigan State Everyone's favorite first-weekend player : Michael Porter Jr.

: Michael Porter Jr. Highest scoring average of the tournament : Jalen Brunson

: Jalen Brunson Player who hits the most absurd game-winner : Jalen Adams

: Jalen Adams Coach who gets his own unforgettable highlight: Ed Cooley

Kyle Boone

Team destined for early exit : Oklahoma

: Oklahoma Final Four team that no one picked right : Ohio State

: Ohio State Final Four team that everyone picked right : Villanova

: Villanova Last mid-major standing : Loyola Chicago

: Loyola Chicago Elite team that almost loses in Round 1 : Duke

: Duke Everyone's favorite first-weekend player : Keenan Evans

: Keenan Evans Highest scoring average of the tournament : Marvin Bagley

: Marvin Bagley Player who hits the most absurd game-winner : Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman

: Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman Coach who gets his own unforgettable highlight: Chris Holtmann

Chip Patterson