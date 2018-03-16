March Madness 2018: Printable NCAA Women's Tournament bracket
Here's your friendly reminder that Connecticut isn't the only No. 1 seed in the women's tourney
The 2018 NCAA Men's Tournament already is infusing your March with plenty of madness, but what about the NCAA Women's Tournament?
It's about to get underway!
South Carolina, the reigning champions, are among the schools slated for a Friday night debut in the 2018 tourney as a No. 2 seed, while perennial No. 1 Connecticut is set to hit the boards first on Saturday. Maryland vs. Princeton, NC State vs. Elon and Marquette vs. Dayton are among some of the earliest matchups on Friday afternoon.
So get your pen out and start filling in your printable NCAA Women's Tournament bracket by clicking here.
