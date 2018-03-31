March Madness 2018 scores, schedule: Final Four tip times, full NCAA Tournament results
The Final Four is set. Check out scores and tip times for every game here
March is about to end, but the Madness has never been wilder. Villanova, Kansas, Michigan and Loyola-Chicago will battle Saturday for the right to play in Monday's championship game. With the way the tournament has gone up until now, we're probably in for a treat.
If you're a fan of buzzer-beaters or upsets, you've got to be happy with the 2018 NCAA Tournament so far. High-seeded teams are dropping like flies, and only two No. 1 seeds -- Villanova and Kansas -- reached the Final Four. In case you missed any of the madness, here's the full tourney schedule with every score from every game so far. We'll be updating results from each game here, too, when the Final Four tips off in San Antonio.
NCAA Tournament Schedule
(All times Eastern)
First Four: Tuesday, March 13
First Four: Wednesday, March 14
First round: Thursday, March 15
- No. 7 Rhode Island 83, No. 10 Oklahoma 78 (F-OT)
- No. 3 Tennessee 73, No. 14 Wright State 47
- No. 4 Gonzaga 68, No. 13 UNCG 64
- No. 1 Kansas 76, No. 16 Pennsylvania 60
- No. 2 Duke 89, No. 15 Iona 67
- No. 11 Loyola-Chicago 64, No. 6 Miami 62
- No. 5 Ohio State 81, No. 12 South Dakota State 73
- No. 8 Seton Hall 94, No. 9 NC State 83
- No. 1 Villanova 87, No. 16 Radford 61
- No. 5 Kentucky 78, No. 12 Davidson 73
- No. 6 Houston 67, No. 11 San Diego St 65
- No. 3 Texas Tech 70, No. 14 Stephen F. Austin 60
- No. 9 Alabama 86, No. 8 Virginia Tech 83
- No. 13 Buffalo 89, No. 4 Arizona 68
- No. 3 Michigan 61, No. 14 Montana 47
- No. 6 Florida 77, No. 11 St. Bonaventure 62
First round: Friday, March 16
- No. 7 Texas A&M 73, No. 10 Providence 69
- No. 2 Purdue 74, No. 15 Cal St. Fullerton 48
- No. 4 Wichita St. 75, No. 13 Marshall 81
- No. 2 Cincinnati 68, No. 15 Georgia St. 53
- No. 2 North Carolina 84, No. 15 Lipscomb 66
- No. 10 Butler 79, No. 7 Arkansas 62
- No. 5 West Virginia 85, No. 12 Murray St. 68
- No. 7 Nevada 87, No. 10 Texas 83
- No. 9 Kansas St. 69, No. 8 Creighton 59
- No. 3 Michigan St. 82, No. 14 Bucknell 78
- No. 1 Xavier 102, No. 16 Texas Southern 83
- No. 4 Auburn 62, No. 13 Charleston 58
- No. 16 UMBC 74, No. 1 Virginia 54
- No. 11 Syracuse 57, No. 6 TCU 52
- No. 9 Florida St. 67, No. 8 Missouri 54
- No. 5 Clemson 79, No. 12 New Mexico St. 68
Second round: Saturday, March 17
- No. 1 Villanova 81, No. 9 Alabama 58
- No. 2 Duke 87, No. 7 Rhode Island 62
- No. 5 Kentucky 95, No. 13 Buffalo 75
- No. 11 Loyola-Chicago 63, No. 3 Tennessee 62
- No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 8 Seton Hall 79
- No. 4 Gonzaga 90, No. 5 Ohio St. 84
- No. 3 Texas Tech 69, No. 6 Florida 66
- No. 3 Michigan 64, No. 6 Houston 63
Second round: Sunday, March 18
- No. 2 Purdue 76, No. 10 Butler 73
- No. 11 Syracuse 55, No. 3 Michigan State 53
- No. 7 Texas A&M 86, No. 2 North Carolina 65
- No. 7 Nevada 75, No. 2 Cincinnati 73
- No. 5 Clemson 84, No. 4 Auburn 53
- No. 9 Kansas St. 50, No. 16 UMBC 43
- No. 9 Florida St. 75, No. 1 Xavier 70
- No. 5 West Virginia 94, No. 13 Marshall 71
Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22
- No. 11 Loyola-Chicago 69, No. 7 Nevada 68
- No. 3 Michigan 99, No. 7 Texas A&M 72
- No. 9 Kansas State 61, Kentucky 58
- No. 9 Florida State 75, No. 4 Gonzaga 60
Sweet 16: Friday, March 23
- No. 1 Kansas 80, No. 5 Clemson 76
- No. 1 Villanova 90, No. 5 West Virginia 78
- No. 2 Duke 69, No. 11 Syracuse 65
- No. 3 Texas Tech 78, No. 2 Purdue 65
Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24
Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25
Final Four: Saturday, March 31
- 6:09 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago (TBS)
- 8:49 p.m. -- No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas (TBS)
National Championship: Monday, April 2
- 9 p.m. -- Final Four winners (TBS)
