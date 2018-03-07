March Madness 2018: SEC tournament bracket, schedule, seeds, TV channel, live stream

The SEC tournament will begin on Wednesday at St. Louis's Scottrade Center

Kicking off the first-round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri, will be No. 12 seed Georgia taking on No. 13 Vanderbilt, followed by No. 11 South Carolina and No. 14 Ole Miss in the nightcap.

It's merely an appetizer to the full course of action on Thursday, as wall-to-wall fun will begin at 1 p.m. ET and run deep into the evening and into the weekend. You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

  • Location: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
  • TV: ESPN/SEC Network
  • Stream: WatchESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round

Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt, 7 pm ET, SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina vs. No. 14 Ole Miss, about 25 minutes after the first game, SEC Network

Second Round

Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&amp;M vs. No. 9 Alabama, 1 pm ET, SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 Missouri vs. Winner of 12 vs 13, 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 LSU, 7 pm ET, SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas vs. winner of No. 11 vs 14 game, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Quarterfinals

Friday March 9

Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Winner of Game 3, 1 pm ET, ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. winner of Game 4, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. winner of Game 5, 7 pm ET, SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. winner of Game 6, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Semifinals

Saturday, March 10

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1 pm ET, ESPN
Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Finals

Sunday, March 11

Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 1 pm ET, ESPN

