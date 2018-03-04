March Madness 2018: SEC tournament schedule, bracket, TV channel, live stream

The first round of the 2018 SEC tournament will begin on Wednesday evening. Kicking off the fun at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri, will be No. 12 seed Georgia taking on No. 13 Vanderbilt, followed by No. 11 South Carolina and No. 14 Ole Miss in the nightcap.

Then the action really kicks into full gear on Thursday with wall-to-wall games beginning at 1 p.m. ET and running deep into the night.

You can see the full SEC Tournament bracket here.

Viewing Information

Location : Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri



: Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri Dates : Wednesday-Saturday



: Wednesday-Saturday TV : ESPN/SEC Network



: ESPN/SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round

Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: No. 12 Georgia vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt, 7 pm ET, SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 South Carolina vs. No. 14 Ole Miss, about 25 minutes after the first game, SEC Network

Second Round

Thursday, March 8

Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Alabama, 1 pm ET, SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Missouri vs. Winner of 12 vs 13, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 LSU, 7 pm ET, SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas vs. winner of No. 11 vs 14 game, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Quarterfinals

Friday March 9

Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Winner of Game 3 1 pm ET, ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. winner of Game 4, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. winner of Game 5, 7 pm ET, SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. winner of Game 6, about 25 minutes after previous game, SEC Network

Semifinals

Saturday, March 10

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1 pm ET, ESPN

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, about 25 minutes after previous game, ESPN

Finals

Sunday, March 11

Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 1 pm ET, ESPN