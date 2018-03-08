March Madness 2018: Stephen Brown makes Bucknell a scary Cinderella team

The Bucknell Bison are headed back to the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season after throttling in-conference foe Colgate 83-54 in the Patriot League championship game on Wednesday night, setting a new record for the largest margin of victory in a Pat League title game ever.

The Bison are a perfect example of a team playing its best ball when it matters most. Two regular season matchups against Colgate were decided by a combined 13 points -- including a one-point game on Feb. 12 that ended favorably for Bucknell -- but the rout was on by halftime on Wednesday as the Bison rode their home crowd to a decisive 29 point win.

Three Bison players finished in double figures on the evening as everyone got in on the action, but one player, senior guard Stephen Brown, stole the show. Brown finished with a team-high 22 points which came on the heels of a 26-point outburst in the semifinals round against Boston University, and he was named the Stihl "Cut Above the Rest" Player of the Game after effectively putting an exclamation point on top of the win with a massive slam late in the second half.

This dunk just about sums it up... @Bucknell_MBB is putting on a show! pic.twitter.com/fQ3ITMDzQa — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 8, 2018

Bucknell made it look easy in achieving its second consecutive 25-plus win season in the title game, and Brown's hot hand had a whole lot to do with it. He finished 8 of 14 shooting and 5 of 7 from the 3-point line, leading the Bison to their fifth Patriot League tournament championship in program history. It marks the fourth time in eight years they will be in the field of 68 come Selection Sunday.

Bucknell (25-9) was a sexy pick to bust brackets last season in the Big Dance before suffering an early exit at the hands of West Virginia, but given the right matchup, the Brown-led Biston have all the pieces to make noise this March.