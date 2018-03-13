March Madness 2018: truTV channel, NCAA Tournament live stream, schedule, game times

The NCAA Tournament is officially underway on Tuesday and Wednesday with teams from the First Four participating in Dayton, Ohio.

As is the case once again this year, CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV will be the exclusive carriers of the tournament. Which means it's once again time to figure out where those channels are — specifically truTV, unless you're an obsessive fan of "Impractical Jokers."

What channel is truTV on my television?

Below is the programming information for each television carrier. You can also go to truTV's website using their channel locator to find more information by clicking here.

AT&T Uverse: Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD)

DISH Network: Channel 204, Channel 9430 (HD)

DIRECTV: Channel 246, Channel 246-1 (HD)

SlingTV: Click HERE

PlayStation VUE: Click HERE

Time Warner Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Comcast/XFinity Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Charter Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cox Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code

Bright House Networks: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cablevision/Optimum: Click HERE to search by zip code

Cable One: Click HERE to search by zip code

Mediacom: Click HERE to search by zip code

Suddenlink Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code

WOW! cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

truTV NCAA Tournament games:

First Four: Tuesday, March 13

6:40 p.m. ET -- No. 16 LIU Brooklyn vs. No. 16 Radford

After conclusion -- No. 11 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 11 UCLA

First Four: Wednesday, March 14

6:40 p.m. ET -- No. 16 NC Central vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

After conclusion -- No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 11 Syracuse

First round: Thursday, March 15

12:40 p.m. ET -- No. 14 Wright State vs. No. 3 Tennessee

After conclusion -- No. 11 Loyola (Chicago) vs. No. 6 Miami (Fla.)

7:27 p.m. ET -- No. 14 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

After conclusion -- No. 11 St. Bonaventure/UCLA vs. No. 6 Florida

12:40 p.m. ET -- No. 15 Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 2 Purdue

After conclusion -- No. 10 Butler vs. No. 7 Arkansas

7:27 p.m. ET -- No. 13 Charleston vs. No. 4 Auburn

After conclusion -- No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Clemson

Second round: Sunday, March 18

7:30 p.m. ET -- TBA vs. TBA