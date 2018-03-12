March Madness 2018: truTV channel, schedule, game times, live stream

We are here to help you find what channel is truTV on your television

The NCAA Tournament officially kicks off on Tuesday and Wednesday with teams from the First Four participating in Dayton

As is the case once again this year, CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV will be the exclusive carriers of the tournament. Which means it's once again time to figure out where those channels are — specifically truTV, unless you're an obsessive fan of "Impractical Jokers." 

What channel is truTV on my television?  

Below is the programming information for each television carrier. You can also go to truTV's website using their channel locator to find more information by clicking here.

AT&T Uverse: Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD)
DISH Network: Channel 204, Channel 9430 (HD)
DIRECTV: Channel 246, Channel 246-1 (HD)
SlingTV: Click HERE
PlayStation VUE: Click HERE
Time Warner Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Comcast/XFinity Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Charter Cable: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cox Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code
Bright House Networks: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cablevision/Optimum: Click HERE to search by zip code
Cable One: Click HERE to search by zip code
Mediacom: Click HERE to search by zip code
Suddenlink Communications: Click HERE to search by zip code
WOW! cable: Click HERE to search by zip code

truTV NCAA Tournament games:

First Four: Tuesday, March 13

6:40 p.m. ET --  No. 16 LIU Brooklyn vs. No. 16 Radford
After conclusion -- No. 11 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 11 UCLA

First Four: Wednesday, March 14

6:40 p.m. ET --  No. 16 NC Central vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
After conclusion -- No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 11 Syracuse

First round: Thursday, March 15

12:40 p.m. ET --  No. 14 Wright State vs. No. 3 Tennessee
After conclusion -- No. 11 Loyola (Chicago) vs. No. 6 Miami (Fla.)
7:27 p.m. ET --  No. 14 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
After conclusion -- No. 11 St. Bonaventure/UCLA vs. No. 6 Florida

First round: Thursday, March 15

12:40 p.m. ET --  No. 15 Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 2 Purdue
After conclusion -- No. 10 Butler vs. No. 7 Arkansas
7:27 p.m. ET --  No. 13 Charleston vs. No. 4 Auburn
After conclusion --  No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Clemson

Second round: Sunday, March 18

7:30 p.m. ET -- TBA vs. TBA

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool or Play Solo
PLAY
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
Free On All Your Devices