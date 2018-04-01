March Madness 2018: Villanova breaks Final Four record for most 3-pointers made

SAN ANTONIO -- Villanova lived -- and truly lived its best life -- by the 3 Saturday.

The Wildcats set a Final Four record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 18 triples against Kansas on Saturday. Villanova needed only 21 minutes and 2 seconds of game action to accomplish set that record. With 18 minutes and 58 seconds remaining in the second half of what was already a blowout, Eric Paschall buried a triple to snap the record of 13 shared by 1987 UNLV and 2010 Duke.

Villanova's 3-point barrage was the reason it blew Kansas out in a 95-79 victory on Saturday in the Final Four finale. Seven Wildcats knocked down 3-pointers, and as a team they went 18-for-40 from deep -- a 45 percent mark that tied Kansas' efficiency from field goal range.

However if the stunning efficiency surprises you, it probably shouldn't. Villanova took more 3-pointers than any team in college basketball this season by a wide margin and had the 19th best percentage from long distance, too.

Paschall led the way for Villanova with four 3's on an efficient night in which he made 10 of his 11 shots. Jalen Brunson, Omari Spellman and Donte DiVincenzo each added three of their own to cruise past Kansas.

Not even a malfunction could stop them.

Villanova has shot the lights out. Literally. The scoreboards at the Alamodome are no longer working. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 1, 2018

Should Villanova keep its hot streak rolling into Monday, Michigan and its top-3 defense in adjusted efficiency will have its hands full if it wants to cut down the nets and take home the hardware on Monday night.