March Madness 2018: When is Selection Sunday show? Live stream, TV channel, time, date
Every detail about Sunday's Selection Show -- from date to time, and what channel to catch the reveal
Selection Sunday is upon us, which means March Madness has officially arrived. The biggest hoops holiday of the year -- the day the selection committee unveils the field of 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament -- is now just hours away.
Who will be left out? Who will fall on the right side of the bubble? Which teams will snag No. 1 seeds? There are plenty of questions that have been asked for weeks that will soon be answered.
On Sunday evening at 6 p.m. ET, TBS will air the bracket reveal live. Let the countdown -- and the drama -- begin.
Make sure to tune in to CBS Sports HQ from 6-9 p.m. ET on your computer or mobile device to catch the March Madness bracket reveal and instant tournament breakdown which will feature interviews with coaches in the Big Dance.
Here's how and when you can catch the Selection Sunday reveal this year:
Viewing information
- TV: TBS
- Date: March 11, 2018
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Stream: NCAA.com/march-madness-live
-
Why Selection Show is different in 2018
The time and format of the Selection Show will be different in 2018
-
NCAA tournament automatic bids
Selection Sunday show is upon us and the conference tournaments are winding down before the...
-
Sign up for bracket games before reveal
Sign up for Bracket Games to create your own pool before Selection Sunday
-
Clark Kellogg's March Madness sleepers
CBS Sports' lead analyst likes Texas A&M, Michigan and New Mexico State, among others
-
Jon Elmore makes Marshall dangerous
Elmore scored 20 of his 27 points int he second half against Western Kentucky
-
Cincinnati vs. Houston odds, AAC picks
Josh Nagel has had his finger on the pulse of college basketball and released a play for S...