March Madness 2018: Women's Tournament TV schedule, tip times for Friday, Saturday

March Madness tips off in the 2018 Women's NCAA Tournament on Friday starting at noon, and it runs through April 1, with the 2017 champion South Carolina Gamecocks first taking the floor on Saturday.

Here, you'll find tip times, game dates and TV networks for every single first-round matchup in the women's tourney:

All times Eastern.

First Round

Friday afternoon

12:00, ESPN2: No. 5 DePaul vs. No. 12 Oklahoma

12:00, ESPN2: No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 12 Princeton

12:00, ESPN: No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Boise State

12:00, ESPN2: No. 6 Oregon State vs. No. 11 Western Kentucky

2:30, ESPN2: No. 8 Marquette vs. No. 9 Dayton

2:30, ESPN2: No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Drake

2:30, ESPN2: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Liberty

Friday evening

5:00, ESPN2: No. 7 California vs. No. 10 Virginia

5:00, ESPN2: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 CSUN

5:00, ESPN2: No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Northern Colorado

5:00, ESPN2: No. 7 Green Bay vs. No. 10 Minnesota

7:30, ESPN2: No. 2 South Carolina vs. No. 15 N.C. A&T

7:30, ESPN2: No. 8 South Dakota State vs. No. 9 Villanova

7:30, ESPN2: No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Grambling

7:30, ESPN2: No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 15 Seattle University

Saturday morning/afternoon

11:00, ESPN2: No. 1 Connecticut vs. No. 16 St. Francis (Pa.)

11:00, ESPN2: No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Belmont

11:00, ESPN2: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Little Rock

11:00, ESPN2: No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Central Michigan

1:30, ESPN2: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 George Washington

1:30, ESPN2: No. 8 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 9 Quinnipiac

1:30, ESPN2: No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 13 Mercer

1:30, ESPN2: No. 6 South Florida vs. No. 11 Buffalo

3:30, ESPN2: No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State

3:30, ESPN2: No. 5 Missouri vs. No. 12 FGCU

3:30, ESPN2: No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 American

Saturday evening

6:00, ESPN2: No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Creighton

6:00, ESPN2: No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 13 Gonzaga

6:00 ESPN2: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Maine

6:00, ESPN2: No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Nicholls State