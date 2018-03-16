March Madness 2018: Women's Tournament TV schedule, tip times for Friday, Saturday
All the dates, times and TV networks for every first-round game in the 2018 women's tourney
March Madness tips off in the 2018 Women's NCAA Tournament on Friday starting at noon, and it runs through April 1, with the 2017 champion South Carolina Gamecocks first taking the floor on Saturday.
Here, you'll find tip times, game dates and TV networks for every single first-round matchup in the women's tourney:
All times Eastern.
First Round
Friday afternoon
12:00, ESPN2: No. 5 DePaul vs. No. 12 Oklahoma
12:00, ESPN2: No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 12 Princeton
12:00, ESPN: No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Boise State
12:00, ESPN2: No. 6 Oregon State vs. No. 11 Western Kentucky
2:30, ESPN2: No. 8 Marquette vs. No. 9 Dayton
2:30, ESPN2: No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Drake
2:30, ESPN2: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Liberty
Friday evening
5:00, ESPN2: No. 7 California vs. No. 10 Virginia
5:00, ESPN2: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 CSUN
5:00, ESPN2: No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Northern Colorado
5:00, ESPN2: No. 7 Green Bay vs. No. 10 Minnesota
7:30, ESPN2: No. 2 South Carolina vs. No. 15 N.C. A&T
7:30, ESPN2: No. 8 South Dakota State vs. No. 9 Villanova
7:30, ESPN2: No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Grambling
7:30, ESPN2: No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 15 Seattle University
Saturday morning/afternoon
11:00, ESPN2: No. 1 Connecticut vs. No. 16 St. Francis (Pa.)
11:00, ESPN2: No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Belmont
11:00, ESPN2: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Little Rock
11:00, ESPN2: No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Central Michigan
1:30, ESPN2: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 George Washington
1:30, ESPN2: No. 8 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 9 Quinnipiac
1:30, ESPN2: No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 13 Mercer
1:30, ESPN2: No. 6 South Florida vs. No. 11 Buffalo
3:30, ESPN2: No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State
3:30, ESPN2: No. 5 Missouri vs. No. 12 FGCU
3:30, ESPN2: No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 American
Saturday evening
6:00, ESPN2: No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Creighton
6:00, ESPN2: No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 13 Gonzaga
6:00 ESPN2: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Maine
6:00, ESPN2: No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Nicholls State
