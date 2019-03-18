March Madness 2019 bracket picks, predictions from proven computer model

After months of anticipation, the madness has finally arrived. The 2019 NCAA Tournament field was announced on Sunday. Sixty-eight teams are going dancing, with 32 earning automatic bids and 36 making it in via at-large berths. Duke, Gonzaga, Virginia and North Carolina earned the four No. 1 seeds, but March Madness gets its name from the unpredictability of this tournament. Now that the field is set, millions of people will fill out 2019 March Madness brackets. And while there are countless ways of deciding which teams to pick in each round, the model at SportsLine literally has it down to a science.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last year, finishing in the top five percent of all CBS Sports brackets and calling Villanova to win it all.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last three years. It also nailed some massive upsets last year, including huge wins by No. 13 seed Buffalo over No. 4 seed Arizona, No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago over No. 6 seed Miami, and No. 10 seed Butler over No. 7 seed Arkansas.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2019 NCAA Tournament pools. Now, the model has simulated every possible matchup in the 2019 NCAA Tournament and revealed its optimal bracket. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

If you're looking for a pick that will give you a huge edge in your 2019 March Madness bracket, SportsLine's model says you should back No. 5 Marquette with confidence. Look for the Golden Eagles to bounce back from a tough end of the season to make a Sweet 16 run.

It's a surprising pick because the Golden Eagles fell to Seton Hall in the 2019 Big East Tournament. They also dropped their final four games during the regular season, but the model likes their matchups against No. 12 Murray State and No. 4 Florida State. It projects Marquette to roll past both to set up a date in the Sweet 16 with No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the West Region.

Another curveball: No. 9 seed Baylor bounces back from a quick exit from the Big 12 Tournament and takes down No. 8 Syracuse in the West.

The Bears dropped their final four games heading into the NCAA Tournament 2019, but that span included tough matchups against Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State. The model has taken their quality wins this season against Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon and Iowa State (twice) into account.

Syracuse, meanwhile, lost five of its past seven entering March Madness 2019 and averaged fewer than 70 points per game this year. Making the right call in No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchups can be a difference-maker in NCAA Tournament pools, and the model says you can bank on the Bears in well over 50 percent of its simulations.

So who else makes a deep run in the NCAA Tournament? Visit SportsLine now to see which No. 3 seed reaches the Final Four, and see who wins every single game, all from the model that has nailed 12 of the 18 double-digit upsets in the first round the last three years.