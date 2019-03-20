March Madness 2019 bracket trends: CBS Sports users like North Carolina despite tough Midwest Regional

March Madness is not a predictable thing -- hence the name -- but there are trends that emerge. When making a bracket, people typically peg No. 1 seeds to make the Final Four, but it doesn't always play out that way, and there's always one team that won't go away. Last year it was Cinderella Loyola Chicago, two years ago it was the seventh-seeded South Carolina, in 2016 it was No. 10 Syracuse. In fact, the last time we had an all-No. 1 Final Four was in 2008, when Kansas, Memphis, UCLA and North Carolina all made the cut.

That's not to say everyone's bracket will be wrong -- although everyone is bound to slip up somewhere -- but if it were predictable it wouldn't be fun. CBS Sports' bracket games are well underway, and there are a lot of trends to be picked at through Wednesday afternoon.

14 percent of brackets have an all-No. 1 seed Final Four

Again, this hasn't happened in 11 years, but it's hard to bet against some of these teams. Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga are all fantastic teams, and they may win the majority of matchups against these teams. But all it takes is one bad day to end up like 2018 Virginia, so it's hard to imagine that none of these teams will slip up.

61.5 percent of brackets like UNC to escape the Midwest



This isn't surprising because it's North Carolina, but it is surprising given that the Midwest is utterly stacked. Kentucky, Houston, Iowa State and Kansas could all definitely have something to say about this, but for those who tuned in for Duke and North Carolina's first matchup when Zion Williamson got injured, this makes a lot of sense. North Carolina looked unbeatable in that game.

Tennessee has people distrusting Virginia

If you don't trust Virginia at this point, you could be forgiven. The Cavaliers became the first No. 1 seed to drop out in the first round against UMBC last year, and they haven't made the Final Four in 35 years. Tennessee has also emerged as a popular No. 2 seed pick, and Virginia is in 45.4 percent of people's Final Fours, the lowest of any No. 1 seed. Tennessee appears in 33.6 percent, the highest of any No. 2 seed.

Out in the West Regional, however, there's some more depth. The inconsistency of Gonzaga and Michigan has sown distrust, and Texas Tech and Florida State are getting solid percentages for the Final Four (8.3 percent for TTU and 8.7 percent for FSU). The West has the potential to be thrown into chaos early, but it's still viewed as four-team race.

Nearly 45 percent of brackets have Duke winning it all

This really shouldn't surprise anyone. Duke has two of the best players in the country in Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett. 44.8 percent of brackets like Duke in the national championship, and 61.6 percent predict at least a finals appearance. Duke makes the Final Four in 75.2 percent of brackets -- which makes Michigan State's 17.8 percent of Final Four nods pretty impressive, especially given Tom Izzo's struggles against Mike Krzyzewski historically.

Double-digit seeds aren't being given a chance

Loyola Chicago didn't embolden any pickers this year. The juggernauts are still the teams people expect to see in the Final Four, with no team seeded in double digits being given more than a 0.5 percent chance to play in Minneapolis. While not necessarily surprising, it does show either a short memory or a lack of reaction.

Marquette and Murray State is as close as it should be

If you watch one first round game, this should be the one. Marquette and Murray State will be a barnburner. 58.7 percent of brackets like Marquette, making this one of the closer non 8 vs. 9 or 7 vs. 10 games. Ja Morant, of course, is the ex-factor for Murray State, as one of the country's best guards.