March Madness 2019: Charles Barkley reacts to wild Auburn ending with 'We want Kansas' chant

Auburn entered this tournament as a No. 5 seed, but it did not have an easy initial draw against the always stubborn New Mexico State Aggies. No. 12 seed New Mexico State took the game down to the wire, with Auburn ultimately holding on for a 78-77 win in an utterly insane ending that saw a foul on a three pointer, two of the ensuing free throws being missed and an air-balled three-pointer.

Auburn legend Charles Barkley was watching the action, and he was definitely feeling the heat of March. When New Mexico State was fouled and took the line for what could have been go-ahead free throws, he was in utter disbelief.

After Auburn pulled off the win, however, he had his swagger back. And he wants everyone to know that Auburn wants Kansas in the next round in the South regional (this is assuming the No. 4 seed Jayhawks take care of business against No. 13 seed Northeastern, of course).

Auburn is going to need to play a cleaner game if it wants to escape, but for now it's all about survival and advancement. Auburn has some guys who can shoot the lights out when they get hot -- but they'll need to learn how to close if they're going to go deep into the tournament.