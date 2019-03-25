March Madness 2019: Houston, Ohio State players receive technicals as tempers flare in NCAA Tournament

TULSA, Okla. -- Ohio State's Keyshawn Woods and Houston's DeJon Jarreau were both assessed technical fouls at halftime of Sunday night's second round matchup in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

As the first 20 minutes came to a close at the BOK Center, tempers flared when the two teams met at the top of the 3-point line to exchange some trash talk and officials stepped in to break up the players before things got physical. Players were jawing at one another from close range, but there was no physical altercation. The only notable contact made appeared to come from an official who pushed Cougars big man Fabian White Jr. out of the scrum.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson was asked about the kerfuffle at half, and he responded by saying Houston just has to "keep [its] composure. Nothing more than that."

Houston led Ohio State 39-31 at half despite Ohio State's eight 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes of action.