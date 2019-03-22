March Madness 2019: Ja Morant joins exclusive, star-filled club with triple-double in NCAA Tournament
Morant was projected to be the best player on the floor, and he more than lived up to the billing
Against every team Murray State plays in the NCAA Tournament, the Racers can take solace in the fact they probably have the best player on the floor. Ja Morant is a going to be a lottery pick in the next NBA Draft and he put the nation on notice with his outstanding performance in Murray State's upset of Marquette on Thursday.
His final line was 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds. While triple-doubles have become relatively commonplace in the NBA, in college they're a wild feat. In fact, Morant's triple-double is only the ninth in the tournament since assists started being tracked in tournament box scores and the first since Draymond Green pulled off the feat in 2012.
Morant is joining some seriously elite company this March and it's only been one game. He's the talk of the tournament after Day 1, and he's earned the hype.
Here's the exclusive NCAA Tournament triple-double club Morant is now a member of.
- Ja Morant, Murray State | 2019 first round vs. Marquette -- 17 points, 16 assists, 11 rebounds
- Draymond Green, Michigan State | 2012 second round vs. LIU Brooklyn -- 24 points, 10 assists, 12 rebounds
- Draymond Green, Michigan State | 2011 second round vs. UCLA -- 23 points, 10 assists, 11 rebounds
- Cole Aldrich, Kansas | 2009 second round vs. Dayton -- 13 points, 20 rebounds, 10 blocks
- Dwyane Wade, Marquette | 2003 Elite 8 vs. Kentucky -- 29 points, 11 assists, 11 rebounds
- Andre Miller, Utah | 1998 Elite 8 vs. Arizona -- 18 points, 13 assists, 14 rebounds
- David Cain, St. John's | 1993 first round vs. Texas Tech -- 12 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists
- Shaquille O'Neal, LSU | 1992 first round vs. BYU -- 26 points, 13 rebounds, 11 blocks
Some other unofficial triple doubles have come from the likes of Magic Johnson -- who achieved the feat twice in 1979 -- and Oscar Robertson, who recorded a whopping four triple doubles in the NCAA Tournament. Two came in 1959 and two came in 1960.
Morant, it appears, is just getting started. He'll be in action against for Murray State on Saturday against Florida State as the tournament rolls on, and he'll try to be the first player to log two "official" triple doubles in an NCAA Tournament.
