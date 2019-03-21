March Madness 2019: Kansas vs. Northeastern odds, picks, predictions from model on 11-5 roll

The No. 4-seeded Kansas Jayhawks begin their quest for their fourth national championship on Thursday against the No. 13-seeded Northeastern Huskies. It's a 4 p.m. ET tipoff from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. The Jayhawks failed to earn a share of the Big 12 regular-season title for the first time in 15 years, while the Huskies enter the 2019 NCAA Tournament having won 12 of their last 13 games. Bill Self's squad will look to get to the second round of NCAA Tournament for the 13th straight year and oddsmakers list the Jayhawks as 6.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 143 in the latest Kansas vs. Northeastern odds. Before you make any Kansas vs. Northeastern picks and 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered the postseason on a strong 11-5 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for Kansas vs. Northeastern. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it also has a strong against the spread pick that hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. That pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account Kansas' strong performances on neutral courts this season. The Jayhawks boast a 5-1 neutral court record, including wins over NCAA Tournament teams Michigan State, Marquette and Tennessee.

Kansas will need another defining performance from junior forward Dedric Lawson, who is averaging 19.1 points and 10.3 rebounds. He should have a distinct advantage against the Huskies, who like to play a four-guard lineup.

But just because the Jayhawks have been unbeatable in this round of the NCAA Tournament doesn't mean they will cover the Kansas vs. Northeastern spread Thursday.

The model also knows the Huskies are one of the top three-point shooting teams in the nation and boast an explosive guard who can take over a game. Senior Vasa Pusica is a matchup nightmare who averages 17.8 points and has been lights-out from behind the arc, knocking down over 40 percent of his three-pointers this season. Moreover, Northeastern is 6-0-1 against the spread in its last seven games.

So who wins Kansas vs. Northeastern? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you should be all over, all from the model that has returned more than $4,000 to $100 players the past two years, and find out.