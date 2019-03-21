March Madness 2019: Kentucky star PJ Washington to miss NCAA Tournament first-round game
Washington's sprained foot will sideline him vs. Abilene Christian
Kentucky forward PJ Washington has been ruled out of the Wildcats' first-round game against No. 15 seed Abilene Christian due to a sprained foot, coach John Calipari announced on Thursday.
Washington was listed as probable to play on Wednesday ahead of the game, but a trip to see a specialist led to UK holding him out.
"The specialists confirmed our original diagnosis that PJ Washington has a sprained foot and there is no fracture," Calipari said. "Once we determined that PJ was not going to play today, they put him in a hard cast for precautionary reasons. He is out for today's game."
Washington is the leading scorer and rebounder on the season for the No. 2 seed Wildcats, and has emerged over the last six weeks as its best player. Without him, EJ Montgomery could play a larger role at the forward, or small forward Keldon Johnson could potentially see more time at the power forward spot in a small-ball lineup.
The Wildcats play Abilene Christian on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET on CBS, March Madness Live and fuboTV.
