March Madness 2019: LSU freshman Emmitt Williams flops onto scorer's table, makes gigantic mess
Williams flopped his way into a spilled coke on press row
Sitting in the front row of a sporting event is an enjoyable experience. You're up close and personal to the action, able to experience the sights and sounds ways people in the nosebleeds cannot. But it does have its downsides -- like the risk of a student-athlete flopping like a fish on to your workplace, spilling soda all over you.
The risk is low, but, turns out, that very scenario does happen. Just ask these poor media members who experienced such an oddball scenario when LSU freshman Emmitt Williams imitated a 6-foot-6 bass as he flopped onto the scorer's table and made a mess of everyone around him.
Fortunately Williams, and the poor media member who will certainly be locating a dry cleaner as soon as the press conferences are over, appeared to be in good spirits; Williams returned to the game, and the reporter flashed a smile.
Williams finished the game with 8 points and 5 rebounds in No. 3 seed LSU's 79-74 first round win over No. 14 seed Yale. They will face the winner of Maryland and Belmont in the second round.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
The NCAA Tournament bracket is live so get started filling out your printable bracket before...
-
Minnesota jumps all over Louisville
Pitino is putting a clinic on against his dad's old team
-
NCAA Tournament: Thursday viewer's guide
Everything you need to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday
-
NCAA Tournament: Thursday live updates
Live scores, updates and highlights all day long from Round 1 of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
-
Syracuse vs. Baylor odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel his his finger on the pulse of Baylor and Syracuse basketball.
-
Michigan vs. Montana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the Michigan vs. Montana Round of 64 game 10,000...