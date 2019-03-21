March Madness 2019: Michigan State vs. Bradley odds, picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The No. 2-seeded Michigan State Spartans (28-6) look to begin another strong March Madness run when they tip off their 2019 NCAA Tournament with a first-round matchup against the 15-seed Bradley Braves (20-14) at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday on CBS. The Spartans battled injuries and adversity all season, but made a run late, securing the 2019 Big Ten Tournament title and a No. 2 seed in March Madness. Bradley went just 9-9 in MVC play during the regular season, but surged through its conference tournament as well to secure a spot in the Big Dance. The Spartans are 18.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Bradley odds, with the over-under set at 133.5. Before you make any Michigan State vs. Bradley picks, you'll want to see the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model knows Michigan State comes into the NCAA Tournament 2019 with a ton of momentum. The Spartans have knocked off rival Michigan three times in their last seven games, an amazing feat considering the Wolverines were ranked in the Top 10 all three times they played.

The Spartans got forward Nick Ward (14 ppg, 6.2 rpg) back for the Big Ten Tournament after he missed multiple weeks with a hand injury. He gives MSU another big presence inside with Kenny Goins (8.3 ppg, 8.9 rpg). Their ability to protect the rim and grab rebounds should limit opportunities for a Bradley squad that averages just 66.6 points.

But just because the Spartans have the edge on paper doesn't make them a lock to cover the Michigan State vs. Bradley spread on Thursday.

The Braves are one of the nation's best defensive teams, giving up an average of just 65 points per game. Their defensive dominance was on full display in the MVC Tournament as they held their three opponents to an average of 54.3 points en route to capturing the conference crown as a 5-seed.

Bradley also has a pair of top-notch shooters in Darrell Brown and Nate Kennell who average better than 40 percent from 3-point range.

