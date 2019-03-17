March Madness 2019: Official NCAA Tournament bracket seeding from 1-68
A complete rundown of every team in the tourney, plus where they'll be seeded
It's officially March Madness time, with Selection Sunday delivering our first look at this year's NCAA Division I men's basketball bracket. From North Carolina landing in a packed Midwest to Marquette ranking above Villanova, there are no shortage of surprises and serious revelations to be taken from Sunday's unveiling.
With Selection Sunday results fresh off the presses, it's time to dive into the 2019 bracket and see how all 68 tourney teams are seeded.
Start a bracket pool to compete against friends or play for the chance to win a college basketball dream trip.Get in the action today!
We've got all the information on this year's bracket seeding right here.
And don't forget to download the official 2019 NCAA Tournament printable bracket so you can get in on the Madness!
2019 NCAA Tournament bracket seed list
- Duke (29-5)
- Virginia (29-3)
- North Carolina (27-6)
- Gonzaga (30-3)
- Tennessee (29-4)
- Michigan State (28-6)
- Kentucky (27-6)
- Michigan (28-6)
- Houston (31-3)
- Texas Tech (26-6)
- LSU (26-6)
- Purdue (23-9)
- Kansas (25-9)
- Florida State (27-7)
- Kansas State (25-8)
- Virginia Tech (24-8)
- Marquette (24-9)
- Auburn (25-9)
- Wisconsin (23-10)
- Mississippi State (23-10)
- Villanova (25-9)
- Maryland (22-10)
- Buffalo (31-3)
- Iowa State (23-11)
- Louisville (20-13)
- Nevada (29-4)
- Cincinnati (28-6)
- Wofford (29-4)
- VCU (25-7)
- Syracuse (20-13)
- Ole Miss (20-12)
- Utah State (28-6)
- Washington (26-8)
- UCF (23-8)
- Baylor (19-13)
- Oklahoma (19-13)
- Iowa (22-11)
- Seton Hall (20-13)
- Minnesota (21-13)
- Florida (19-15)
- Ohio State (19-14)
- Belmont (26-5)
- Temple (23-9)
- Saint Mary's (Calif.) (22-11)
- Arizona State (22-10)
- Murray State (27-4)
- St. John's (N.Y.) (21-12)
- Oregon (23-12)
- New Mexico State (30-4)
- Liberty (28-6)
- UC Irvine (30-5)
- Vermont (27-6)
- Saint Louis (22-12)
- Northeastern (23-10)
- Yale (21-7)
- Old Dominion (26-8)
- Georgia State (23-9)
- Northern Kentucky (26-8)
- Montana (26-8)
- Colgate (24-10)
- Bradley (20-14)
- Abilene Christian (27-6)
- Gardner-Webb (23-11)
- Iona (17-15)
- Prairie View (22-12)
- Fairleigh Dickinson (20-13)
- North Dakota State (18-15)
- N.C. Central (18-15)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
Eight takeaways from the bracket reveal
The field is set and it's time to freak out about the new bracket
-
NCAA snubs: TCU, Indiana feel left out
Selection Sunday is a dream come true for many teams -- but these teams had their bubbles...
-
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Here's the masters schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device...
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
The NCAA Tournament bracket will be unveiled Sunday during the Selection Show on CBS
-
2019 Selection Sunday live updates
Watch and view live updates all day on Bracket HQ leading into the Selection Sunday show on...
-
2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Sign up
Sign up for CBS Sports' Bracket Games to get in on the March Madness fun