March Madness 2019: Official NCAA Tournament bracket seeding from 1-68

It's officially March Madness time, with Selection Sunday delivering our first look at this year's NCAA Division I men's basketball bracket. From North Carolina landing in a packed Midwest to Marquette ranking above Villanova, there are no shortage of surprises and serious revelations to be taken from Sunday's unveiling.

With Selection Sunday results fresh off the presses, it's time to dive into the 2019 bracket and see how all 68 tourney teams are seeded.

Start a bracket pool to compete against friends or play for the chance to win a college basketball dream trip.Get in the action today!

We've got all the information on this year's bracket seeding right here.

And don't forget to download the official 2019 NCAA Tournament printable bracket so you can get in on the Madness!

2019 NCAA Tournament bracket seed list