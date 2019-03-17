March Madness 2019: Official NCAA Tournament bracket seeding from 1-68

A complete rundown of every team in the tourney, plus where they'll be seeded

It's officially March Madness time, with Selection Sunday delivering our first look at this year's NCAA Division I men's basketball bracket. From North Carolina landing in a packed Midwest to Marquette ranking above Villanova, there are no shortage of surprises and serious revelations to be taken from Sunday's unveiling.

With Selection Sunday results fresh off the presses, it's time to dive into the 2019 bracket and see how all 68 tourney teams are seeded.

We've got all the information on this year's bracket seeding right here.

And don't forget to download the official 2019 NCAA Tournament printable bracket so you can get in on the Madness!

2019 NCAA Tournament bracket seed list

  1. Duke (29-5)
  2. Virginia (29-3)
  3. North Carolina (27-6)
  4. Gonzaga (30-3)
  5. Tennessee (29-4)
  6. Michigan State (28-6)
  7. Kentucky (27-6)
  8. Michigan (28-6)
  9. Houston (31-3)
  10. Texas Tech (26-6)
  11. LSU (26-6)
  12. Purdue (23-9)
  13. Kansas (25-9)
  14. Florida State (27-7)
  15. Kansas State (25-8)
  16. Virginia Tech (24-8)
  17. Marquette (24-9)
  18. Auburn (25-9)
  19. Wisconsin (23-10)
  20. Mississippi State (23-10)
  21. Villanova (25-9)
  22. Maryland (22-10)
  23. Buffalo (31-3)
  24. Iowa State (23-11)
  25. Louisville (20-13)
  26. Nevada (29-4)
  27. Cincinnati (28-6)
  28. Wofford (29-4)
  29. VCU (25-7)
  30. Syracuse (20-13)
  31. Ole Miss (20-12)
  32. Utah State (28-6)
  33. Washington (26-8)
  34. UCF (23-8)
  35. Baylor (19-13)
  36. Oklahoma (19-13)
  37. Iowa (22-11)
  38. Seton Hall (20-13)
  39. Minnesota (21-13)
  40. Florida (19-15)
  41. Ohio State (19-14)
  42. Belmont (26-5)
  43. Temple (23-9)
  44. Saint Mary's (Calif.) (22-11)
  45. Arizona State (22-10)
  46. Murray State (27-4)
  47. St. John's (N.Y.) (21-12)
  48. Oregon (23-12)
  49. New Mexico State (30-4)
  50. Liberty (28-6)
  51. UC Irvine (30-5)
  52. Vermont (27-6)
  53. Saint Louis (22-12)
  54. Northeastern (23-10)
  55. Yale (21-7)
  56. Old Dominion (26-8)
  57. Georgia State (23-9)
  58. Northern Kentucky (26-8)
  59. Montana (26-8)
  60. Colgate (24-10)
  61. Bradley (20-14)
  62. Abilene Christian (27-6)
  63. Gardner-Webb (23-11)
  64. Iona (17-15)
  65. Prairie View (22-12)
  66. Fairleigh Dickinson (20-13)
  67. North Dakota State (18-15)
  68. N.C. Central (18-15)

