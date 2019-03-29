March Madness 2019: The biggest Elite Eight upsets in NCAA Tournament history

Just how surprising is an Elite Eight upset? This deep into the tournament, we usually have a pretty good idea of which teams are most dangerous. However, sometimes you get a team that just defies the odds, a team that stubbornly marches on, no matter who it faces.

The lowest seed that's ever won an Elite Eight game and advance to the Final four is a No. 11, and only four of them have done it.

We've already done this for the opening weekend and the Sweet 16, so now it's time to take a look at the biggest Elite Eight upsets in NCAA history.

8. No. 10 Syracuse defeats No. 1 Virginia (68-62)



March 27, 2016

Ninety-nine time out of 100, Syracuse is not an NCAA Tournament underdog. Jim Boeheim is 946-385 with Syracuse and the Orange are a perennial tournament team. But 2016 was a little but different. They went 9-9 in the ACC and ended up with a No. 10 seed. Virginia, meanwhile, was 13-5 in conference play and was rewarded with a No. 1 seed. The Cavaliers were favored coming in, but Malachi Richardson's 23 points ultimately led Syracuse to an upset win. Virginia largely outplayed Syracuse, but a furious second-half rally, after going down 15 with under 10 minutes left, propelled Syracuse to a huge comeback win.

7. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago defeats No. 9 Kansas State (78-62)

March 24, 2018

Loyola-Chicago was a Cinderella among Cinderellas in 2018. It feels like the Ramblers should be higher on this list, but it was a No. 11 vs. No. 9 matchup. Bruce Weber's Wildcats were overpowered from the start against Loyola-Chicago. Ben Richardson's 23 points propelled the Ramblers to a Final Four berth against Michigan, their first since 1963, though their fairy tale came to an end there. The Ramblers shot 50 percent from deep and 57.4 percent from the field to win this one.

6. No. 8 Butler defeats No. 2 Florida (74-71)

March 26, 2011

This game could not be decided in regulation, so it forced Butler to pull off the upset against Florida in overtime. Shelvin Mack led the way for the Bulldogs with 27 points and Butler's bench outscored Florida's 23-2. Not unlike Virginia against Syracuse, Florida completely came apart with 10 minutes left. Brad Stevens' Bulldogs managed to storm back. The game had a frantic finish, but Butler ultimately held on.

5. No. 6 Providence defeats No. 1 Georgetown (88-73)

March 21, 1987

A vintage Big East matchup, Providence vs. Georgetown was a No. 6 vs. No. 1 battle. Providence dominated in the 15-point win, though, led by non other than Billy Donovan, who dropped 20 points. Donovan was joined by Darryl Wright as Providence's top scorers. For Georgetown, Reggie Williams had 25 points, but no other player had double digits outside of Mark Tillmon, who finished with 10. Depth was the difference in this game, as the Friars brought Georgetown's season to a screeching halt.

4. No. 9 Wichita State defeats No. 2 Ohio State (70-66)

March 30, 2013

The 2013 Wichita State Shockers were a revelation of sorts. Seven years earlier, they were the team knocked out by a Cinderella (more on that later), but this time around they made the first Final Four in program history. Deshaun Thomas finished with 23 points for OSU, but the Shockers had four players finish in double digits, including Best Bench Player Ever Fred VanVleet. The Shockers' depth was simply too much for the Buckeyes to handle.

3. No. 11 LSU defeats No. 1 Kentucky (59-57)

March 22, 1986

As you can see from the score, this was a different era of basketball. There was no 3-point line and it was the first tournament in the shot-clock era. LSU became the first double-digit seed to make it to the Final Four with this win. Shockingly, only two bench points were scored in the entire game. LSU's four starters finishing in double digits would prove to be the difference, as the Tigers overcame 20 points from Kentucky's Kenny Walker to notch the win.

2. No. 11 VCU defeats No. 1 Kansas (71-61)

March 27, 2011

When the First Four was established in 2011, it probably wasn't expected that one of those teams would make it to the Final Four. As a First Four team, VCU played an extra game in this tournament and went on to beat Georgetown, Purdue, Florida State and the Jayhawks. Kansas' twin brothers, Markieef and Marcus Morris, combined for 33 points, but ultimately their team was no match for Jamie Skeen, who had a double-double with 26 points and 10 boards. Kansas shooting 9.5 percent from 3 was ultimately its undoing.

1. No. 11 George Mason defeats No. 1 Connecticut (86-84)

March 26, 2006

George Mason shaped the modern-day vision of what a Cinderella team is. The Patriots captivated the nation in 2006 with a run that included a game against the Huskies. Connecticut, a perennial tournament team, was just two years removed from winning the national championship. George Mason, on the other hand, had never even made it to the Round of 32. Wins over Michigan State, North Carolina and Wichita State changed all of that and had the Patriots in the Elite Eight. All five George Mason starters finished in double figures, led by Jai Lewis with 20 points. Rudy Gay led the Huskies with 20 as well, and the game went to overtime where George Mason came out on top for the shocking upset. The Patriots would go on to lose to No. 10 Florida in the Final Four.