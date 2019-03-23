March Madness 2019: UCF 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall 'won't allow' Duke's Zion Williamson to dunk on him

Duke freshman Zion Williamson has made a habit this season of providing flashy dunks and the occasional posterization of defenders in the process, but UCF center Tacko Fall is not concerned about that potential when the two meet on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. And why should he be?

Fall is a gigantic 7-foot-6 rim protector, the tallest player in this year's NCAA Tournament field. He averages 2.6 swats per game this season, which ranks second among all players in the field. People simply don't dunk on him. So not only is he unconcerned about Zion jamming on him, he's confident it won't be happening.

Tacko Fall is 7' 6" and even towers over @RealGrantHill33. @TracyWolfson with more on the big man. pic.twitter.com/EvESxFDkrs — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 23, 2019

"It's very hard [to dunk on me]," Fall told NCAA.com on Friday. "I mean, I won't allow it. I won't allow it. I won't allow him putting me on one of his highlight tapes.

"He's someone, pretty much, we've never seen in weight, size. He's immense, and he's so quick," he said of Williamson, who is 6-7 and weighs 284 pounds. "But the coaches are going to have a great game plan, especially Coach [Johnny] Dawkins, I feel like, because he played for Duke, so he's going to have to help us out a lot."

People will surely be tuning in Sunday to watch what happens, but come for the dunk drama and stay for what the matchup presents in arguably the two most unique player's still in the field. Zion, of course, is his own one-man show -- he dunked and dashed his Duke team to a blowout win in the first round -- but Fall is his own quirky and rare specimen too. When the two meet on the court to battle for a spot in the Sweet 16, all eyes will be on how that specific matchup in the post unfolds.