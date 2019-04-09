March Madness 2019: Virginia's national title over Texas Tech dampened by role of instant replay

Virginia won its first national title in its first ever appearance on Monday, defeating Texas Tech in overtime 85-77 in an absolute thriller. DeAndre Hunter went off and showed that he's an NBA-caliber star, while Tony Bennett found redemption just a year after being stunned by UMBC in the first round.

It's a long time coming for the Cavaliers, but it didn't come without controversy. On a play in overtime, a ball was poked out of bounds by Texas Tech. The call was originally for the Red Raiders to retain possession, but replay gave the ball back to the Cavaliers once it was seen that it hit off Texas Tech. While the call was ultimately correct in the officials' eyes, the slowdown to what had been a rapid-fire ending wasn't received well.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the game that was, including the role of replay.

"I've never been a huge fan of replay," Kanell said. "I'd rather have all replay removed than the way they do it now, especially college basketball. Even the end of regulation -- before you had the controversial call in overtime -- the end of regulation took forever."

Bell added that he didn't even think the overtime call was correct, calling it "terrible." "You went to replay and you still got it wrong in my opinion," Bell said.

It was a messy ending to an amazing game, and replay affected games in this way all tournament. Ultimately, it's the letter vs. the spirit of the rule, something that is so hard to evaluate in a sport like basketball.