March Madness 2019: Zion Williamson continues to live up to hype after wild Duke vs. UCF finish
Williamson will likely be -- and should be -- the first pick in next year's draft
Duke and UCF had an absolutely wild showdown on Sunday, which ended with Duke winning by a score of 77-76. In that game, Zion Williamson had 32 points, 11 boards and four assists, just another double-double for the superstar. Teams in the NBA continue to race for the young star in next year's draft, as Duke seeks its sixth national championship.
Chalk has ruled the bracket thus far, as all of the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds are still alive. Duke is the team to beat, but UCF made the Blue Devils bleed. There have been quite a few close games, with higher seeds pulling away late, so Sunday's game was a saving grace for the tournament.
On Monday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss Duke-UCF and how it's been the best game of a relatively predictable tournament, before switching gears to Williamson. They praise Williamson as one of the few superstars to live up to his hype to this point, with Kanell in particular saying that despite nitpicking at his game, he'll be a star at the next level. Duke still has some tough games to go, but Kanell believes that Williamson will continue to prove as much as the tournament wears on.
