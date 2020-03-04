March Madness 2020: Conference tournament brackets, scores, schedules, NCAA Tournament automatic bids

Conference tournaments got underway Tuesday with little drama, but it likely won't be long before ther buzzer-beaters, upsets and great perfomances start happening regularly. The ASUN, Big South and Horizon League got things going and Wednesday it will be the Mountain West, Northeast Conference and Ohio Valley who tipoff their tourneys.

One of Tuesday's highlights had to be Lipscomb rallying in the final minutes to defeat Florida Gulf Coast 68-63 in the quarterfinals of ASUN Tournament. Ahsan Asadullah scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Bisons, the tournament's No. 3 seed. The No. 6 seed Eagles (10-22) led 63-62 with 3:01 remaining, before Lipscomb (15-15), who represented the ASUN in the 2018 NCAA Tournament and played in the final of the NIT last season, pulled away by scoring the game's final six points.



Here are the updating brackets, scores and schedules for conference tournaments in action Wednesday: