March Madness 2020: Conference tournament brackets, scores, schedules, NCAA Tournament automatic bids
See when all the automatic bids are being handed out for the NCAA Tournament
Conference tournaments got underway Tuesday with little drama, but it likely won't be long before ther buzzer-beaters, upsets and great perfomances start happening regularly. The ASUN, Big South and Horizon League got things going and Wednesday it will be the Mountain West, Northeast Conference and Ohio Valley who tipoff their tourneys.
One of Tuesday's highlights had to be Lipscomb rallying in the final minutes to defeat Florida Gulf Coast 68-63 in the quarterfinals of ASUN Tournament. Ahsan Asadullah scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Bisons, the tournament's No. 3 seed. The No. 6 seed Eagles (10-22) led 63-62 with 3:01 remaining, before Lipscomb (15-15), who represented the ASUN in the 2018 NCAA Tournament and played in the final of the NIT last season, pulled away by scoring the game's final six points.
Here are the updating brackets, scores and schedules for conference tournaments in action Wednesday:
- Mountain West: First round
- NEC: Quarterfinals
- Ohio Valley: First round
|2020 conference tournaments
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|2020 Champion
|AAC
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 12-15
|
|ACC
|Greensboro, N.C.
|March 10-14
|
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 7, 10 & 14
|
|Atlantic 10
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|March 11-15
|
|Atlantic Sun
|Campus sites
|March 3, 5 & 8
|
|Big East
|New York
|March 11-14
|
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 11-14
|
|Big South
|Campus sites
|March 3, 5, 6 & 8
|
|Big Ten
|Indianapolis
|March 11-15
|
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 11-14
|
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 12-14
|
|Colonial
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-10
|
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 11-14
|
|Horizon League
|Indianapolis
|March 3, 5, 9 & 10
|
|Ivy League
|Cambridge, Mass.
|March 14-15
|
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|March 10-14
|
|MAC
| Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio
|March 9, 12-14
|
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 10-14
|
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 5-8
|
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 4-7
|
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 4, 7 & 10
|
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|March 4-7
|
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 11-14
|
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|March 3, 5, 8 & 11
|
|SEC
|Nashville, Tenn.
|March 11-15
|
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 6-9
|
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 11-14
|
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 7-10
|
|Sun Belt
| Campus sites
New Orleans
|March 7, 9, 11, 14-15
|
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Ala.
|March 10, 13-14
|
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 12-14
|
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 5-7 & 9-10
|
