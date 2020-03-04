March Madness 2020: Conference tournament brackets, scores, schedules, NCAA Tournament automatic bids

Conference tournaments got underway Tuesday with little drama, but it likely won't be long before ther buzzer-beaters, upsets and great perfomances start happening regularly. The ASUN, Big South and Horizon League got things going and Wednesday it will be the Mountain West, Northeast Conference and Ohio Valley who tipoff their tourneys. 

One of Tuesday's highlights had to be Lipscomb rallying in the final minutes to defeat Florida Gulf Coast 68-63 in the quarterfinals of ASUN Tournament. Ahsan Asadullah scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Bisons, the tournament's No. 3 seed. The No. 6 seed Eagles (10-22) led 63-62 with 3:01 remaining, before Lipscomb (15-15), who represented the ASUN in the 2018 NCAA Tournament and played in the final of the NIT last season, pulled away by scoring the game's final six points.   
 

2020 conference tournaments
Conference Tournament site Dates 2020 Champion
AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 12-15
ACC Greensboro, N.C. March 10-14
America East Campus sites March 7, 10 & 14
Atlantic 10 Brooklyn, N.Y. March 11-15
Atlantic Sun Campus sites March 3, 5 & 8
Big East New York March 11-14
Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 11-14
Big South Campus sites March 3, 5, 6 & 8
Big Ten Indianapolis March 11-15
Big 12 Kansas City March 11-14
Big West Anaheim March 12-14
Colonial Washington D.C. March 7-10
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 11-14
Horizon League Indianapolis March 3, 5, 9 & 10
Ivy League Cambridge, Mass. March 14-15
MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 10-14
MAC Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio 		March  9, 12-14
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 10-14
Missouri Valley St. Louis March 5-8
Mountain West Las Vegas March 4-7
Northeast Campus sites March 4, 7 & 10
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 4-7
Pac-12 Las Vegas March 11-14
Patriot Campus sites March 3, 5, 8 & 11
SEC Nashville, Tenn. March 11-15
Southern Asheville, N.C March 6-9
Southland Katy, Texas March 11-14
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 7-10
Sun Belt Campus sites
New Orleans 		March 7, 9, 11, 14-15
SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 10, 13-14
WAC Las Vegas March 12-14
West Coast Las Vegas March 5-7 & 9-10
