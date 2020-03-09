March Madness 2020 schedule: Start date, bracket predictions, NCAA Tournament game days
Everything you need to know to prepare you to watch March Madness in 2020
The exact television schedule for the 2020 NCAA Tournament will be released once the 68-team field is announced at 6 p.m. ET on CBS this Sunday. But for the 10th consecutive year, CBS and Turner Sports are providing live coverage of all 67 games from the First Four (March 17-18) through the Final Four (April 4-6).
CBS and TBS are carrying 21 games each. truTV is televising a 13-game slate, and TNT is carrying 12 games. TBS will broadcast the Final Four and National Championship games while truTV and TNT will carry TeamCast presentations of those games, which are tailored specifically for each of the teams competing.
This year's NCAA Tournament is expected to be chaotic as a season full of upsets culminates with an event known for providing the unexpected. Additionally, mid-major programs such as San Diego State and Dayton enter the postseason projected to be seeded higher in the NCAA Tournament bracket than traditional powers such as Kentucky, Duke and Michigan State.
The March Madness Live app will again allow fans to follow all the action from their mobile devices from the opening tip of the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, on March 17 until the nets are cut down on April 6 in Atlanta.
2020 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule
- March 15: Selection Sunday (Bracket reveal details)
- March 17-18: First Four
- March 19-20: First round
- March 21-22: Second round
- March 26-27: Sweet 16 (New York, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles)
- March 28-29: Elite Eight (New York, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles)
- April 4: Final Four in (Atlanta)
- April 6: National Championship (Atlanta)
March Madness bracket predictions
CBS Sports bracket expert Jerry Palm is constantly updating his bracketology ahead of the former selection committee picks for the 2020 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Check out Palm's updated bracketology here.
