The 2021 NCAA bracket is set after the selection committee announced the 68-team March Madness bracket on Sunday. It's been an unusual season significantly altered by the coronavirus pandemic, but the Gonzaga Bulldogs have managed to come through unscathed with a 26-0 record. The Bulldogs earned the No. 1 overall seed with the undefeated season, but with the WCC failing to challenge them, is Gonzaga a team to avoid as you make your 2021 NCAA Tournament picks?

The Big Ten proved itself as the best league in the country throughout the year and received nine 2021 NCAA Tournament bids. But since the league's elite teams like Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State and Iowa have been battling all season, does that mean those teams are battle-tested, or has their journey already been too long during a challenging year? Before making any 2021 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Last tournament, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 seed UC-Irvine over No. 4 seed Kansas State, No. 10 seed Florida over No. 7 seed Nevada, and No. 12 seed Oregon over No. 5 seed Wisconsin.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 15 of the 26 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the past four tournaments and nailed 14 teams in the Sweet 16 last time.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2021 NCAA Tournament picks. Now, the model has simulated every possible matchup of 2021 March Madness and revealed its upset picks. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Top 2021 March Madness upset picks

This season, one of the teams the model is fading hard: North Carolina. The Tar Heels worked their way off the March Madness bubble with a strong finish to the season. They swept Duke, beat Louisville by 45 points, notched a big win over Florida State and won a pair of ACC Tournament games.

However, the Tar Heels looked flustered in their rubber match with FSU in the ACC Tournament semifinals. North Carolina was held to 33.8 percent shooting from the floor and assisted on just nine of their 23 field goals in a 66-69 loss. It was the third time in the last six games that North Carolina had failed to shoot better than 40 percent from the floor.

North Carolina's biggest advantage over opponents throughout the season has been its frontcourt size, and Wisconsin has plenty of it. Micah Potter (6-foot-10), Nate Reuvers (6-foot-11) and Tyler Wahl (6-foot-9) all play regular minutes, and if that trio can keep Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Day'Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler from dominating the glass, Wisconsin has more than enough scoring to send North Carolina home early.

That's a big reason why the model says North Carolina is by far the least likely of all No. 8 seeds to make it to the Round of 32. North Carolina makes the Sweet 16 in just 5.0 percent of SportsLine's 2021 NCAA Tournament simulations and wins the title just 0.2 percent of the time. CBS Sports' bracketology projected North Carolina as a No. 9 seed, so they're slightly overrated entering March Madness 2021.

How to make 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

SportsLine's model also has one region where you need to pick the No. 2 seed, while the Nos. 10, 11 and 13 seeds all deliver huge first-round upsets. Nailing those picks could literally make or break your bracket.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2021 bracket? And which underdogs shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which No. 1 seed fails to reach the Final Four, and see which region you need to pick the 10, 11, and 13 seeds, all from the model that's nailed 15 of the 26 double-digit seed upsets the past four tournaments.