The 2021 NCAA bracket is set and 68 teams all have the same goal, but only a select few have a legitimate shot at being the last team standing in March Madness 2021. The Gonzaga Bulldogs enter the NCAA Tournament 2021 as the only undefeated team in college basketball. However, the Zags have never won the National Championship and appeared in the title game just once in the program's history (2017).

Gonzaga enters the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket as the favorite to cut down the nets in Indianapolis, but the Bulldogs will have to defeat stiff competition in the West Region if they want to advance to the Final Four. The West is loaded with talented teams, including the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes and Luka Garza, who's averaging 23.7 points per game.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last tournament, beating nearly 90 percent of all CBS Sports brackets one year after finishing in the top five percent. The model also nailed 14 teams in the Sweet 16 last time.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 15 of the 26 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last four tournaments. It also nailed massive upsets last time, including huge wins by No. 13 seed UC-Irvine over No. 4 seed Kansas State, No. 10 seed Florida over No. 7 seed Nevada, and No. 12 seed Oregon over No. 5 seed Wisconsin.

The model has simulated every possible matchup in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Top 2021 March Madness bracket picks

One team set to disrupt 2021 March Madness brackets: The No. 14-seed Colgate Raiders. SportsLine's model is calling for Colgate to stun the No. 3-seed Arkansas Razorbacks in a massive first-round upset.

Colgate features one of the most efficient offenses in college basketball. The Raiders enter the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket ranked second in scoring offense, averaging 86.3 points per game this season. In addition, the Raiders are lethal from behind the arc, knocking down 40 percent of their three-point attempts.

Arkansas, meanwhile, is giving up 70.7 points per game this season, which ranks 188th in the nation. The model sees Colgate as the most dangerous No. 14 seed in the 2021 March Madness bracket, making the Raiders a strong team to back.

Another team to back in your 2021 NCAA Tournament picks: The No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers. SportsLine's model is calling for the Badgers to pull off the upset of No. 8 North Carolina in a first-round matchup on Friday. Wisconsin enters the NCAA Tournament 2021 having lost six of its last eight games, but all six of those defeats came against ranked teams.

Wisconsin's last four losses came by an average just four points. The Badgers have clearly shown they can take the nation's top teams down to the wire. With UNC ranking outside the top 175 nationally in field-goal percentage (44.1), three-point percentage (31.7) and free-throw percentage (66.8), Wisconsin's stifling defense, which gives up just 64.3 point per game, should get enough stops to help the Badgers advance in brackets.

How to make 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

The model also has one region where you absolutely need to pick the No. 2 seed, and the Nos. 10 and 13 seeds both deliver huge first-round upsets.

The model's predictions include which double-digit seeds can be backed with confidence.