Baylor enters the 2021 NCAA Tournament full of confidence after a remarkable season that saw the Bears make history. Baylor won its first-ever Big 12 regular-season championship, which helped the Bears secure a No. 1 seed for the first time in program history. The Bears are in the South Region of the March Madness bracket, and they'll square off against No. 16-seed Hartford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 2021.

One team set to disrupt 2021 March Madness brackets: No. 10 Virginia Tech as the Hokies knock out No. 7 Florida in a first-round upset. The Gators are limping into the 2021 NCAA Tournament, having lost three of their last four games. Florida's recent struggles can be directly attributed to its inability to knock down shots from behind the arc. The Gators have converted less than 36 percent of their 3-point field goals in three of their last four outings.

That plays directly into the strength of Virginia Tech, a team allowing opponents to convert just 33 percent of their shots from deep. The Hokies also feature a balanced offensive attack with three players averaging double-digit points. Forward Keve Aluma leads the Hokies in a number of categories, including points (15.6 per game), rebounds (8.0) and blocks (1.3). SportsLine's model likes the Hokies to advance well over 50 percent of the time, making them one of the double-digit seeds to target in your 2021 March Madness bracket picks.

Another team to back in your 2021 NCAA Tournament picks: The No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers. SportsLine's model is calling for the Badgers to pull off the upset of No. 8 North Carolina in a first-round matchup on Friday, going against many NCAA bracket picks by experts.

The Tar Heels rank first in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage (41.2) and rely heavily on Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Day'Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler to impose their will on that end of the floor. But it's a necessity because they don't shoot the ball well and will have their work cut out against a Wisconsin squad that has size of its own.

Micah Potter (6-foot-10), Nate Reuvers (6-foot-11) and Tyler Wahl (6-foot-9) are all regulars in the rotation and help Wisconsin rank among the top quarter of Division I teams in defensive rebounding percentage (74.8). Meanwhile, D'Mitrik Trice is a strong decision-maker on the ball for Wisconsin and a major reason why the Badgers rank second in the nation in turnover percentage (13.5). The model expects Wisconsin to mitigate North Carolina's advantage on the offensive glass and be the more efficient team offensively, which is why they advance in over 60 percent of simulations.

