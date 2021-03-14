With the 2021 NCAA March Madness Selection Show in the books, we officially have our 68-team bracket for the NCAA Tournament. Aside from looking at the traditional bracket, checking out the field ranked 1-68 can be a helpful way to ponder which upset picks to make.

Seeing how the committee evaluated power conference teams like Oregon State and Georgetown that only made it in by winning their conference tournaments sheds some insight on just how much value is placed on recent performance versus total body of work. It's also fascinating to see traditional powers like North Carolina and Michigan State stacked up against the rest of the field In this fashion after both found themselves on the bubble before strong late-season surges.

With the field officially set, let's take a look at the exact order in which the selection committee slotted things.

2021 NCAA Tournament bracket seed list