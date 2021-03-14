ncaa-bracket.jpg
With the 2021 NCAA March Madness Selection Show in the books, we officially have our 68-team bracket for the NCAA Tournament. Aside from looking at the traditional bracket, checking out the field ranked 1-68 can be a helpful way to ponder which upset picks to make.

Seeing how the committee evaluated power conference teams like Oregon State and Georgetown that only made it in by winning their conference tournaments sheds some insight on just how much value is placed on recent performance versus total body of work. It's also fascinating to see traditional powers like North Carolina and Michigan State stacked up against the rest of the field In this fashion after both found themselves on the bubble before strong late-season surges.

With the field officially set, let's take a look at the exact order in which the selection committee slotted things.

2021 NCAA Tournament bracket seed list

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Baylor
  3. Illinois
  4. Michigan
  5. Alabama
  6. Ohio State
  7. Iowa
  8. Houston
  9. Arkansas
  10. West Virginia
  11. Texas
  12. Kansas
  13. Florida State
  14. Purdue
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Virginia
  17. Creighton
  18. Villanova
  19. Tennessee
  20. Colorado
  21. USC
  22. Texas Tech
  23. BYU
  24. San Diego State
  25. Oregon
  26. UConn
  27. Clemson
  28. Florida
  29. LSU
  30. Loyola Chicago
  31. North Carolina
  32. Oklahoma 
  33. Missouri
  34. Georgia Tech
  35. Wisconsin 
  36. Maryland
  37. Virginia Tech
  38. VCU
  39. St. Bonaventure 
  40. Rutgers
  41. Syracuse
  42. Utah State
  43. Michigan State
  44. UCLA
  45. Wichita State
  46. Oregon State
  47. Georgetown
  48. Drake
  49. Winthrop
  50. UC Santa Barbara
  51. Ohio
  52. North Texas
  53. Liberty
  54. UNC Greensboro
  55. Abilene Christian
  56. Morehead State
  57. Colgate
  58. Eastern Washington 
  59. Grand Canyon
  60. Cleveland State
  61. Oral Roberts
  62. Iona
  63. Drexel
  64. Hartford
  65. Mount St. Mary's
  66. Texas Southern
  67. Norfolk State
  68. Appalachian State