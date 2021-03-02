The semifinal matchups are set in the Big South after four games Monday night that saw the league's top three seeds all advance to within two victories of securing an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Top-seeded Winthrop easily dispatched No. 8 seed High Point 83-54 while No. 2 seed Radford cruised by No. 7 seed Hampton 67-52.

Radford will play No. 3 seed Campbell in one semifinal game on Thursday after Campbell beat Gardner-Webb 63-57. Monday night's lone upset came when No. 5 seed Longwood edged No. 4 seed UNC Asheville 77-61 after they split their regular-season meetings in late December. The Lancers will play Winthrop in the other semifinal.

The Big South event was the only league tournament in action Monday night, but it's one of three already underway as March dawns on college basketball. The Horizon League will be back on the court Tuesday with four quarterfinal games. Then, on Wednesday, the action really begins to heat up with the Atlantic 10, Atlantic Sun, Ohio Valley and Patriot League tournaments in action.

By week's end 15 conference tournaments will be underway or complete as teams start securing automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.

Tuesday's conference tournament schedule, scores

Horizon League: Quarterfinals

