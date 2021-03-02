tubby-smith.jpg
The semifinal matchups are set in the Big South after four games Monday night that saw the league's top three seeds all advance to within two victories of securing an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Top-seeded Winthrop easily dispatched No. 8 seed High Point 83-54 while No. 2 seed Radford cruised by No. 7 seed Hampton 67-52.

Radford will play No. 3 seed Campbell in one semifinal game on Thursday after Campbell beat Gardner-Webb 63-57. Monday night's lone upset came when No. 5 seed Longwood edged No. 4 seed UNC Asheville 77-61 after they split their regular-season meetings in late December. The Lancers will play Winthrop in the other semifinal.

The Big South event was the only league tournament in action Monday night, but it's one of three already underway as March dawns on college basketball. The Horizon League will be back on the court Tuesday with four quarterfinal games. Then, on Wednesday, the action really begins to heat up with the Atlantic 10, Atlantic Sun, Ohio Valley and Patriot League tournaments in action.

By week's end 15 conference tournaments will be underway or complete as teams start securing automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.

Tuesday's conference tournament schedule, scores

2021 conference tournament schedules

Conference Tournament site Dates Championship Game, Time, TV
AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 11-14 March 14, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
ACC Washington DC March 9-13 March 13, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
America East Campus sites Feb. 27-28, March 6,13 March 13, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Atlantic 10 Brooklyn, N.Y. March 3-6 March 14, 1 p.m., CBS
ASUN Jacksonville, Fla.March 3-7March 7, 2 p.m., ESPN
Big East New York March 10-13March 13, TBA, FOX/FS1
Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 10-13 March 13, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Big South Campus sites Feb. 27, March 1,4,7March 7, Noon, ESPN
Big Ten Indianapolis March 10-14 March 14, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Big 12 Kansas City March 10-13 March 13, 6 p.m., ESPN
Big West Anaheim March 9, 11-13 March 13, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
Colonial Washington D.C. March 6-9March 9, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 9-13March 13, TBA, CBS Sports Network
Horizon League Indianapolis Feb. 25, March 2, 8-9March 9, 7 p.m., ESPN
Ivy League

No Tournament in 2021
MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 9-13March 13, 4 p.m., ESPNU
MAC Cleveland, Ohio March 11-13 March 13, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 7, 11-13 March 13, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Missouri Valley St. Louis March 4-7March 7, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Mountain West Las Vegas March 10-13March 13, 6 p.m., CBS
Northeast Campus sites March 6 & 9March 9, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 3-6March 6, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Pac-12 Las Vegas March 10-13 March 13, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Patriot Campus sites March 3, 6, 10 & 14March 14, Noon, CBS Sports Network
SEC Nashville, Tenn. March 10-14 March 14, 1 p.m., ESPN
Southern Asheville, N.C March 5-8March 8, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Southland Katy, Texas March 9-13 March 13, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 6-9March 9, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Sun Belt Pensacola, Fla. March 5-8 March 8, 7 p.m., ESPN2
SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 10-13 March 13, 6 p.m., ESPNU
WAC Las Vegas March 10-13 March 13, 10 p.m., ESPNU
West Coast Las Vegas March 4-6 & 8-9March 9, 9 p.m., ESPN