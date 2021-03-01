tubby-smith.jpg
UMass Lowell followed up its first-ever postseason victory as a Division I program Saturday with another one Sunday in the America East Tournament as the No. 6 seed River Hawks outlasted No. 3 seed New Hampshire 72-64. With the win, UMass Lowell will advance to play No. 1 seed UMBC on Saturday. No. 2 seed Vermont will host No. 4 seed Hartford in the other semifinal after Hartford beat Albany 83-77 in Sunday's other quarterfinal game.

The America East Tournament was the only conference tournament in action Sunday, but it's one of three already underway as March dawns on college basketball. The Big South will be back on the court Monday with four quarterfinal games, and the Horizon League resumes its tournament Tuesday with the quarterfinals. Then, on Wednesday, the action really begins to heat up with the Atlantic 10, Atlantic Sun, Ohio Valley and Patriot League tournaments in action.

By week's end 15 conference tournaments will be underway or complete as teams start securing automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.

Monday's conference tournament schedule, scores

2021 conference tournament schedules

Conference Tournament site Dates Championship Game, Time, TV
AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 11-14 March 14, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
ACC Washington DC March 9-13 March 13, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
America East Campus sites Feb. 27-28, March 6,13 March 13, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Atlantic 10 Brooklyn, N.Y. March 3-6 March 14, 1 p.m., CBS
ASUN Jacksonville, Fla.March 3-7March 7, 2 p.m., ESPN
Big East New York March 10-13March 13, TBA, FOX/FS1
Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 10-13 March 13, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Big South Campus sites Feb. 27, March 1,4,7March 7, Noon, ESPN
Big Ten Indianapolis March 10-14 March 14, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Big 12 Kansas City March 10-13 March 13, 6 p.m., ESPN
Big West Anaheim March 9, 11-13 March 13, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
Colonial Washington D.C. March 6-9March 9, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 9-13March 13, TBA, CBS Sports Network
Horizon League Indianapolis Feb. 25, March 2, 8-9March 9, 7 p.m., ESPN
Ivy League

No Tournament in 2021
MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 9-13March 13, 4 p.m., ESPNU
MAC Cleveland, Ohio March 11-13 March 13, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 7, 11-13 March 13, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Missouri Valley St. Louis March 4-7March 7, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Mountain West Las Vegas March 10-13March 13, 6 p.m., CBS
Northeast Campus sites March 6 & 9March 9, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 3-6March 6, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Pac-12 Las Vegas March 10-13 March 13, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Patriot Campus sites March 3, 6, 10 & 14March 14, Noon, CBS Sports Network
SEC Nashville, Tenn. March 10-14 March 14, 1 p.m., ESPN
Southern Asheville, N.C March 5-8March 8, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Southland Katy, Texas March 9-13 March 13, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 6-9March 9, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Sun Belt Pensacola, Fla. March 5-8 March 8, 7 p.m., ESPN2
SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 10-13 March 13, 6 p.m., ESPNU
WAC Las Vegas March 10-13 March 13, 10 p.m., ESPNU
West Coast Las Vegas March 4-6 & 8-9March 9, 9 p.m., ESPN