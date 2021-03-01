UMass Lowell followed up its first-ever postseason victory as a Division I program Saturday with another one Sunday in the America East Tournament as the No. 6 seed River Hawks outlasted No. 3 seed New Hampshire 72-64. With the win, UMass Lowell will advance to play No. 1 seed UMBC on Saturday. No. 2 seed Vermont will host No. 4 seed Hartford in the other semifinal after Hartford beat Albany 83-77 in Sunday's other quarterfinal game.

The America East Tournament was the only conference tournament in action Sunday, but it's one of three already underway as March dawns on college basketball. The Big South will be back on the court Monday with four quarterfinal games, and the Horizon League resumes its tournament Tuesday with the quarterfinals. Then, on Wednesday, the action really begins to heat up with the Atlantic 10, Atlantic Sun, Ohio Valley and Patriot League tournaments in action.

By week's end 15 conference tournaments will be underway or complete as teams start securing automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.

Monday's conference tournament schedule, scores

Big South: Quarterfinals

2021 conference tournament schedules