The Virginia Tech Hokies secured a spot in the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket with a resounding victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the ACC title game. It was the first time Virginia Tech has won the ACC Tournament in program history. The Hokies now enter the NCAA Tournament bracket 2022 as one of the hottest teams in the country, having won 13 of their last 15 games. The Hokies are the No. 11 seed in the East Region and will square off against the Texas Longhorns in the first round of March Madness 2022.

The East Region is loaded with talented teams that could make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament 2022, including Baylor, Kentucky, Purdue and UCLA. How far will Virginia Tech advance in the March Madness bracket 2022? Before filling out any NCAA Tournament brackets 2022, be sure to see the 2022 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One team set to disrupt 2022 March Madness brackets, according to the model: No. 6 Alabama suffers a defeat in the first round in the West Region. Alabama will face either Rutgers or Notre Dame, the play-in 11-seeds.

Alabama enters the NCAA Tournament 2022 averaging 80.0 points per game, which ranks 10th in the nation. The Crimson Tide are led by Jaden Shackelford, who's scoring 16.7 points per game. However, the junior guard has been inconsistent in recent weeks, scoring eight points or fewer in two of his last five outings.

Plus, Alabama has been unable to stop the opposition from scoring this season, giving up 76.4 points per contest, which ranks 318th in college basketball. SportsLine's model expects Alabama's defense to struggle in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, resulting in an early exit for the Crimson Tide.

Another team to back in your 2022 NCAA Tournament picks: The 10th-seeded Davidson Wildcats, who stun No. 7 Michigan State in the first round of the West Region. Davidson ranks 16th in the nation in assist to turnover ratio (1.46), meaning the Wildcats know how to share the ball on the offensive end of the floor. The team's ability to consistently find the open man has allowed Davidson to knock down 48.45 percent of its field goals this season, the 14th best-mark in the nation.

The Wildcats are led by guard Foster Loyer, who knows the ins-and-outs of Tom Izzo's system very well. Loyer played in over 80 career games for Michigan State before transferring to Davidson before the 2021-22 season. The junior guard is averaging 16.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the Wildcats, a major reason why SportsLine's model likes Davidson's chances of being a 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket buster.

SportsLine's model also has one region where the No. 5 seed goes to the Elite Eight and the 14-seed delivers a shocking upset.

