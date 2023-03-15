Kansas head coach Bill Self will be back on the sidelines for the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket after missing the Big 12 tournament to undergo a heart procedure. He'll try to lead the Jayhawks to become the first back-to-back champions since Florida in 2006 and 2007. The Jayhawks are a No. 1 seed in the West Region and will be a popular option to win it all in the 2023 March Madness bracket. However, Kansas will have to contend with the likes of UCLA, Gonzaga and UConn in the 2023 NCAA bracket and could run into Houston playing in front of a home crowd just to make the championship on April 3.

Alabama earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA college basketball bracket 2023 after winning a school-record 29 games and capturing the SEC regular-season and tournament titles. Can Alabama overcome all those distractions to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket? And what are some of the potential 2023 March Madness upsets to target? Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2023, be sure to see the 2023 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

There's no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2023 March Madness picks. Now, with the 2023 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

A surprise in the East Region, according to the model: No. 3 Kansas State fails to make the Sweet 16. Former Baylor assistant Jerome Tang quickly turned around a Wildcats program that had lost 58 games the previous three seasons, going 23-9 overall and 11-7 in league play to finish third in the best conference in college basketball. However, Kansas State lost its final two games of the season and has dropped six of 11 entering March Madness 2023. K-State will draw Montana State in the first round and then will have a battle-tested opponent if it makes it to the second round in either Kentucky or Providence.

Another surprise: No. 4 Tennessee makes the Sweet 16 despite losing star point guard Zakai Zeigler (knee) for the year. The Volunteers were ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25 this season, but battled injuries throughout the season with Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Julian Phillips and Zeigler all missing at least three games. But even with Zeigler out, Tennessee plays a punishing brand of basketball under Rick Barnes. Tennessee ranks third in scoring defense (58.0), second in field-goal percentage allowed (36.9%) and first in three-point percentage allowed (26.2%) entering the NCAA Tournament 2023. You can see the model's 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2023 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's called 18 upsets by double-digit seeds and beaten over 92% of CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments.