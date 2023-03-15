With the recent retirements of Coach K, Roy Williams and Jay Wright, the number of head coaches with multiple NCAA Tournament championships is a short one. There's Bill Self of 1-seed Kansas, and the only other in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket is Rick Pitino of No. 13 Iona. He's the only head coach in history to win championships at two schools, potentially making the Gaels a 2023 March Madness Cinderella pick.

First, Iona must get past No. 4 UConn, and the Huskies are one of the 2023 NCAA Tournament sleepers to target. With Kansas, UCLA and Gonzaga also in the West Region, there's no shortage of proven programs in March Madness 2023.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

Three 2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the East Region picks from the model: No. 2 seed Marquette survives and advances to the Elite Eight. The Golden Eagles are one of the few teams to be regular season and conference tournament champions, and Marquette posted impressive wins over Baylor, UConn and Xavier along the way. Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek (13.3 points, 7.7 assists) ranks second in the nation in assists and powers a top-10 offense in efficiency. Marquette's side of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket features more high-profile teams like Kentucky and Michigan State, but Shaka Smart should avoid any 2023 March Madness upsets on the way to the Elite Eight.

Another surprise in the East: No. 5 Duke fails to make the Sweet 16. Duke is as talented as any team in March Madness 2023, but has two glaring weaknesses. One is inexperience, as five of its top six players in minutes per game are freshmen. The other is three-point shooting (33.6%, 215th in nation), which could be a fatal shortcoming in today's era of basketball. Duke's poor shooting and potentially facing Tennessee's No. 2 defense in the second round projects as a short stay in the tournament for the Blue Devils, according to the model. You can see the model's 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

