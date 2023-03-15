The Duke Blue Devils struggled, per their standards, at the outset of the 2022-23 season under new coach Jon Scheyer. On January 14th, they were 13-5 after a loss to Clemson and pundits questioned whether they were actually strong enough to make the NCAA Tournament 2023. However, they ended the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, including cruising to the ACC Conference Tournament title with wins over three teams playing in the 2023 March Madness bracket: Pittsburgh, Miami, and Virginia. Led by double-digit scorers Kyle Filipowski (15.4 points per game) and Jeremy Roach (13.3), Duke will be a tough out in the West Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Purdue has a rough recent tournament history and hasn't reached a Final Four since 1980. Marquette is a March Madness Cinderella of sorts, a team that came out of nowhere to win the Big East title and grab a No. 2 seed in the NCAA bracket 2023. Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2023, be sure to see the 2023 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

There's no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2023 March Madness picks. Now, with the 2023 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the 2023 NCAA Tournament picks from the model: Kentucky advances to the Sweet 16 despite not living up to expectations during the regular season. The Wildcats went 21-11 overall and lost two of their final three games, both to NIT-bound Vanderbilt. Led by star forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who averaged 16.5 points per game in 2022-23, the Wildcats have a kind draw for a No. 6 seed. Their first round opponent, No. 11 Providence, dropped four of their last five games, and in the second round, Kansas State lost seven of their last 13 contests.

Also in the East Region, Purdue makes its first Final Four in 43 years, according to the model. Led by likely Naismith Award winner center Zach Edey, the Boilermakers could ride a kind draw all the way to Houston. The 7-foot-4 star averaged 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds this season and is a matchup nightmare for teams. If he can stay out of foul trouble, Purdue might roll through the first four rounds of the tournament just like they did in the Big 10, where they won the regular season and conference tournament championships. You can see the model's 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2023 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's called 18 upsets by double-digit seeds and beaten over 92% of CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments.