It's no secret that workplace productivity slows considerably when the NCAA Tournament is playing, especially during the two days of the first round on Thursday and Friday. March Madness is an employers' nightmare because many companies have NCAA Tournament 2023 office pools for company unity and friendly competition. Between now and Thursday, there will be many inter-office debates as to which 2023 March Madness Cinderella teams to pick and which higher seeds are Final Four locks.

The 2023 March Madness bracket looks to be without a clear choice to win it all. Many office pools will be split among Alabama, Houston, Kansas, and potentially Purdue as National Championship picks. Don't rule out the presence of a lower seed crashing the party as one of the top 2023 March Madness upsets. Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2023, be sure to see the 2023 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

There's no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2023 March Madness picks. Now, with the 2023 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the East Region picks from the model: Purdue makes its first Final Four since 1980 despite a competitive region. Likely national player of the year, the 7-foot-4 Zach Edey might literally and figuratively put the team on his back to advance the Big 10 regular and conference tournament champions to Houston. Edey has averaged 22.3 points and 12.rebounds per game and is a matchup nightmare for any team. Teams' best chance to neutralize the Boilermakers is with Edey off the floor and in foul trouble.

Also in the East Region, Kentucky makes the Sweet 16 despite an underwhelming regular season in which they lost two of their final three games, beat Tennessee twice, and went 21-11 overall. Led by star forward Oscar Tshiebwe, whose scoring averaged dropped from last season's 17.4 to 16.5 points per game in 2022-23, the Wildcats have a friendly draw for a No. 6 seed. No. 11 Providence lost four of their last five games, and in the second round, likely opponent No. 3 Kansas State only won six of their final 13 contests. You can see the model's 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2023 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's called 18 upsets by double-digit seeds and beaten over 92% of CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments.