The SEC may always be viewed as a football conference, but it's out to prove its mettle on the hardwood in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket. No conference landed more March Madness 2023 teams than the SEC's eight, with Alabama earning the top overall seed. No. 4 Tennessee is the only other top-four seed from the conference, while No. 6 Kentucky is in the same East Regional, which could set up a matchup between the two in the 2023 March Madness bracket with a 2023 Final Four bid on the line.

In the West Region of the 2023 NCAA basketball tournament bracket, Arkansas is the region's lone SEC team, as the Razorbacks are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances. They'll try to advance one round further in the NCAA Tournament bracket 2023, but are part of a brutal region also featuring Kansas, UCLA and Gonzaga. Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2023, be sure to see the 2023 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Three 2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the East Region picks from the model: No. 1 Purdue survives and advances to the Final Four despite a stacked region. No team spent more weeks ranked No. 1 in the country than Purdue's seven and the Boilermakers collected impressive wins over Gonzaga and Duke before winning the Big Ten Tournament.

The Boilermakers have arguably the best player in college basketball, Zach Edey (22.3 points, 12.8 rebounds), who is coming off back-to-back games with 30-plus points. Additionally, Purdue went 7-0 in neutral-site games this season, and the team won't be caught off-guard by a lower seed after it fell to No. 15 Saint Peter's a year ago.

One surprise in the East Region: No. 4 Tennessee makes the Sweet 16 despite losing star point guard Zakai Zeigler (knee) for the year. Zeigler's loss hurts, but the Vols were just 9-6 when he started compared to 13-2 when he didn't, so Tennessee has the depth to overcome his absence.

Tennessee has the No. 2 defense in KenPom's ratings and held opponents to just 36.9% shooting this season, also second-best in the country. With a top-50 offense that keeps the Vols from being one-dimensional, the model has Tennessee reaching the Sweet 16. You can see the model's 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

