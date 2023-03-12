Fans everywhere should know there's no such thing as a lock when it comes to March Madness 2023. That was made evident when 16-seed UMBC dominated No. 1 seed Virginia in 2018, beating the Cavaliers by 20 points in the first round. While a 16-seed may not knock off a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket, plenty of 2023 March Madness upsets will occur. One of the most common NCAA Tournament upsets is a No. 12 seed prevailing over a No. 5 seed in the first round. In fact, since the NCAA Tournament field expanded in 1985, all four No. 5 seeds have prevailed just five times (1988, 2000, 2007, 2015, 2018).

Which No. 12 seed has the best chance to pull off a major upset in March Madness 2023? Which 2023 March Madness underdogs will make a deep run in the 2023 NCAA bracket? Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2023, be sure to see the 2023 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

There's no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2023 March Madness picks. Now, with the 2023 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2023 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois in the West Region. It should be an entertaining affair as these teams look for a shot to take on No. 1 Kansas in the next round. The Razorbacks are knocking down 47.5% of their field goals this season, which ranks 30th in the nation. The Fighting Illini, meanwhile, are securing 26.77 defensive rebounds per game and have scored 71 points or more in their last three contests.

Another 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 VCU. This matchup is shaping up to be a defensive battle. Saint Mary's features one of the nation's stingiest defenses, giving up just 60.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the country. Meanwhile, VCU is holding opponents to 63.0 points per game, the 24th-best mark in college basketball.

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Iona is another critical matchup in the West. Rick Pitino's Iona squad breezed through the MAAC Tournament, beating Marist by 21 points in the title game. UConn, meanwhile, won 25 games this season, the most since 2015-16. The Huskies feature an effective offense that is averaging 79.0 points per game. You can see the model's 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2023 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's called 18 upsets by double-digit seeds and beaten over 92% of CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments.