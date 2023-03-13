If Arizona can cut down the nets at the end of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket, the Wildcats would become the first Pac-12 team to win the National Championship since 1997. The Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in the South Region of the March Madness bracket 2023 after beating UCLA in the Pac-12 title game. Arizona features a talented roster, headlined by forward Azuolas Tubelis, who enters the NCAA Tournament bracket 2023 averaging 19.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

A potential roadblock for Tubelis and the Wildcats could be the third-seeded Baylor Bears, who won the title in 2021. Will Arizona or Baylor advance to the Final Four of the NCAA bracket 2023, or will teams like Alabama, Missouri or Virginia represent the South in the 2023 March Madness bracket? Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2023, be sure to see the 2023 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

There's no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2023 March Madness picks. Now, with the 2023 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Three 2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2023 March Madness matchups to watch: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois in the West Region. Arkansas has won just one of its last five games, but the Razorbacks will be confident heading into this clash. Arkansas is knocking down 47.5% of its field goals this season, which ranks 30th in the nation. However, the Fighting Illini are averaging 5.7 blocks per game, the second-best mark in college basketball.

Another 2023 March Madness matchup to keep an eye on: No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 VCU. If you like watching defensive battles, this matchup was made for you. Saint Mary's has been one of the best defensive units all season long, giving up just 60.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the nation. VCU also features a suffocating defense, holding opponents to 56 points or less in two of their last three outings.

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Iona is another critical matchup in the West. Rick Pitino's Iona squad breezed through the MAAC Tournament, beating Marist by 21 points in the title game. UConn, meanwhile, won 25 games this season, the most since 2015-16. The Huskies feature an effective offense that is averaging 79.0 points per game. You can see the model's 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2023 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which double-digit seeds you can back with confidence, all from the model that's called 18 upsets by double-digit seeds and beaten over 92% of CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments.