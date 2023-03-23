Rest is key for a college basketball team trying to reach the Final Four, and that makes good accommodations vitally important. Unfortunately for UConn, the team discovered some subpar conditions when it arrived at its Las Vegas hotel ahead of its Sweet 16 matchup with Arkansas.

According to David Borges of CT Insider, the Huskies arrived in Vegas on Tuesday, and their hotel rooms were a disaster. Whoever stayed in the rooms before UConn had too much of a good time. The Huskies found "dirt, vomit ... and worse" in the rooms, per Borges' report.

Luckily for UConn, it didn't have to spend much time in that hotel. The NCAA, which sets up accommodations for the teams, quickly moved the Huskies to another hotel.

Although UConn was a little inconvenienced just two days before the Sweet 16, athletic director David Benedict downplayed the situation to Borges.

"It's not something we want to make a big deal out of," Benedict said. "Everything worked out fine."

Hopefully, UConn's accommodations remained free of bodily fluids and interesting smells as the team got ready to take on Arkansas on Thursday night. The Huskies and Razorbacks will go head-to-head for a spot in the Elite Eight at 7:15 p.m. ET on CBS.