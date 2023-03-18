March Madness certainly lived up to its name on Friday night. No. 16 seed FDU pulled off a stunning upset of No. 1 seed Purdue, making the Knights only the second team in NCAA Tournament history to win a 16-1 matchup.
The win was virtually impossible to predict on numerous fronts: No. 16 seeds were 1-150 in first-round matchups entering Friday; FDU is the nation's shortest average team, according to KenPom, while Purdue is the tallest; as 23.5-point underdogs, the Knights were in line to create the biggest upset in tournament history with a win; and if the point needed any more exemplifying, FDU's victory eliminated all the remaining perfect men's brackets at CBS Sports.
FDU, in fact, was lucky to even get to the Big Dance. The Knights lost the NEC title game to Merrimack, but since Merrimack is transitioning to Division I, it was ineligible for the NCAA Tournament, thus awarding the conference's automatic to FDU. The Knights were listed as the No. 68 overall seed -- the last team in the field.
The Knights' historic win comes five years after UMBC became the first team to win a 16-vs.-1 matchup. UMBC beat Virginia as a 20.5-point underdog in that game.
Instead of being bitter about FDU stealing its spotlight, UMBC celebrated the fellow underdog's win while issuing a friendly reminder for fans to be civil toward Purdue:
March 18, 2023
Just a friendly reminder that you can celebrate FDU without putting down Purdue. Make it about the win, not the loss. These are college kids playing a game.— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 18, 2023
The March Madness account was all for the FDU-UMBC connection, as was FDU ...
FDU & UMBC fans rn 🤣#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/lljUOsggeK— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2023
WHAT'S UP @UMBC_MBB— FDU Men's Basketball (@FDUKnightsMBB) March 18, 2023
Chris Long, a former NFL defensive end and Virginia alum, considered FDU's win a reason for fans to stop trash talking his Cavaliers -- Purdue fans, in particular ...
Resumes— chris long (@JOEL9ONE) March 18, 2023
Purdue
-lost to 13
-lost to 15
-lost to 16
Virginia
-lost to 13
-lost to 13
-lost to 16
-Beat Purdue, Natty
We’re off the hook, Goodnight
CBS Sports pointed out that FDU coach Tobin Anderson had an idea this win was possible days ago ...
"The more I watch Purdue, the more I think we can beat them."— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2023
Two days ago, FDU head coach Tobin Anderson spoke tonight's win into existence 🔥pic.twitter.com/4koDOJrlj3
Here are some other reactions from the Twitterverse ...
Purdue after getting upset by FDU pic.twitter.com/dG7fAKzE4J— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 18, 2023
Thrilled for FDU.— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 18, 2023
Sick for Purdue.
Nothing like this tournament. Nothing.
FDU’s Coach after calling his shot against Purdue pic.twitter.com/nzrTYTtaa2— Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) March 18, 2023