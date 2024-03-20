The 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket is set with the UConn Huskies, Purdue Boilermakers, Houston Cougars and North Carolina Tar Heels earning the four No. 1 seeds. UConn was awarded the top overall seed and will be looking to become the first repeat national champion since the Florida Gators won back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007. The Huskies were dominant all season, and enter the March Madness bracket 2024 with a 30-3 overall record. Dan Hurley's team is the betting favorite to win this year's national championship, but will face stiff competition from the likes of Iowa State, Auburn, and San Diego State in the East Region of the 2024 NCAA bracket.

SportsLine's projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets in three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

It knows how to spot an upset as well.

One of the Midwest Region picks from the model: No. 3 seed Creighton goes on a surprise run to the Final Four. The Bluejays were upset by Providence in the first round of the Big East Tournament, but closed out the regular season by going 7-1 and notching wins over UConn and Marquette. Doug McDermott is in his 14th season on the job and he returned the core group of his team that went on a run to the Elite Eight in 2023.

Creighton proved it can play with and beat any team in the country, with wins over UConn and Marquette down the stretch. The Bluejays trio of Baylor Scheierman, Trey Alexander, and Ryan Kalkbrenner are experienced, productive, and talented. Each of the three averages 17.1 or more points per game, led by Scheierman, who averages 18.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

Another surprise: No. 5 Gonzaga gets past No. 4 Kansas in the Midwest. The Bulldogs will open up with No. 12 seed McNeese State in the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, while the Jayhawks will take on No. 13 Samford in the first round. However, the model is predicting that Gonzaga and Kansas face off in the Round of 32.

Kansas has made the NCAA Tournament 34 times in a row, while Gonzaga received its 25th bid in a row this season. However, the Jayhawks are coming off a stunning second-round exit as a No. 1 seed last season and suffered 10 losses before the start of tournament play for the first time since 1989 this season. Kevin McCullar (knee, out) and Hunter Dickinson (shoulder) are both ailing, a major reason why the model predicts Gonzaga makes its ninth consecutive Sweet 16. You can see the model's 2024 NCAA bracket picks here.

