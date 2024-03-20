Whether you're playing for bragging rights or prizes, beating your friends, family and coworkers in your 2024 NCAA Tournament pools is always a thrill. The 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed over the weekend and millions of people will edit and revise their 2024 March Madness bracket between now and the start of first-round play on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET. Which teams can you trust to put in your 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four and who are a few of the potential 2024 March Madness Cinderella teams in the NCAA bracket 2024?

The Purdue Boilermakers are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest, but were only the second team since the field expanded to lose in the first round as a No. 1 seed last season. So should you fade the Boilermakers again in your 2024 March Madness bracket picks?

SportsLine's projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets in three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

Top 2024 March Madness bracket picks

One of the Midwest Region picks from the model: No. 3 seed Creighton goes on a surprising run, making it to the Final Four for the first time in program history. A former mid-major darling, Creighton has played in one of America's best conferences (the Big East) for a decade now and has been a strong threat come tournament time over the last three years. The Bluejays ended a 47-year Sweet 16 drought in 2021, won a game as a No. 9, seed, took eventual national champion Kansas to the brink in 2022, and made the Elite Eight in 2023.

Creighton welcomes back its top three stars from that run to the regional final last year: center Ryan Kalkbrenner, wing Baylor Scheierman and guard Trey Alexander. That trio combines to average 53.1 points, 22.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game, while Kalkbrenner is also one of the nation's best rim protectors (3.0 blocks per game). The model is picking the Bluejays to go through Akron, South Carolina, Tennessee and Purdue on their way to the Final Four.

Another surprise: No. 5 Gonzaga gets past No. 4 Kansas in the Midwest. The Bulldogs will open up with No. 12 seed McNeese State in the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, while the Jayhawks will take on No. 13 Samford in the first round. However, the model is predicting that Gonzaga and Kansas face off in the Round of 32.

Kansas has made the NCAA Tournament 34 times in a row, while Gonzaga received its 25th bid in a row this season. However, the Jayhawks are coming off a stunning second-round exit as a No. 1 seed last season and suffered 10 losses before the start of tournament play for the first time since 1989 this season. Kevin McCullar (knee, out) and Hunter Dickinson (shoulder) are both ailing, a major reason why the model predicts Gonzaga makes its ninth consecutive Sweet 16. You can see the model's 2024 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2024 NCAA bracket predictions



